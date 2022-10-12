Petaluma Denny’s to reopen Thursday morning

With a new exterior, an overhauled kitchen and dining area, and a staff that’s been training for the last couple of weeks, Petaluma’s Denny’s Restaurant - closed during the COVID-19 shutdowns - is reopening Thursday morning, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m.

The restaurant will be open around the clock, making it Petaluma’s only 24-hour eatery. Though the smell of pancakes and burgers has been noticeably wafting out from the brightly-spruced-up building at 4986 Petaluma Blvd N. for the last several days, a sign on the door informs over-anxious Grand Slam fans that the place is still closed, though busy getting things ready for Thursday’s anticipated reopening.

Another sign confirms the doors will swing open at 9 a.m. sharp.