Petaluma estate pairs wines with homemade tortillas at class, lunch

SONOMA

Tour and taste at Sonoma’s first olive mill

Learn all the ins and outs of olive oil from 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 7 at Jacuzzi Winery’s Olive Oil 101 event. The winery, which is home to The Olive Press, Sonoma’s first olive mill, invites guests to take a look behind the scenes of olive oil production with a mill tour, discover flavor profiles during an olive oil tasting, and learn about using olive oil in cooking, including how to make an olive oil cake. Tickets are $35 and available at bit.ly/3PGVWVa. 24724 Arnold Drive

HEALDSBURG

Sip slow with author of new wine guide

You may have heard of Slow Food, but did you know there’s also Slow Wine? Find out what constitutes a Slow Wine at a discussion with wine writer and editor of the “2024 Slow Wine Guide,” Deborah Parker Wong from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 9 at the Sonoma County Wine Library. Several Sonoma County wineries in the latest edition of the guide will be on hand to conduct wine tastings, including Acaibo, Davero, Medlock Ames and Porter Creek. The event is free, but copies of the Slow Wine guide will be available for purchase and wine tastings will be available for a small donation to the Sonoma County Wine Library. 139 Piper St.

PETALUMA

Winery hosts tortilla class and luncheon

Learn the art of making homemade tortillas using masa during a class and lunch at Keller Estate Winery from 1 to 3 p.m., April 14. The two-hour class begins with a tortilla-making demonstration including how to prepare masa, shape and cook tortillas. Afterward, enjoy a three-course lunch featuring tacos and tostadas made with fresh tortillas and paired with Keller Estate’s chardonnay, pinot noir and syrah. The cost for the class and lunch is $125. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3VyDcuJ5875. Lakeville Highway.

SANTA ROSA

Keep eyes to the skies at this tasting

Sugarloaf Wine Co. will host a star-studded wine tasting — not the Hollywood type, though; think more heavenly, instead. At this Sip with the Stars event from 7 to 10 p.m. April 19, guests will enjoy four wines from four different producers, paired with small bites such as, Dungeness Crab bisque, braised beef sliders, and a chocolate tart. Each dish will be served at food stations, allowing guests to mix, mingle, and maybe play some bocce on the lawn while they wait for the main event. Once the stars come out, a professional star guide from Robert Ferguson Observatory will give a presentation and help guests take a closer look at the Milky Way. Tickets are $95 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/43CdZkU 6705 Cristo Lane.

SEBASTOPOL

Now showing: A taste of spring at dinner and a movie

Rialto Cinema will host the 2024 Dinner and A Movie Series, starting Sunday, April 21. Sit down to a multi-course meal made by Michele Anna Jordan, followed by a showing of “Big Eden” a 24-year-old flick described as an “overlooked gem.” The meal will feature the finest produce of spring, including asparagus with warm shallot vinaigrette, a spring vegetable risotto, and roasted strawberries with balsamic vinegar sorbet and black pepper sugar cookies. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. with the film to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Dinner and A Movie are $75, dinner only is $70. Ticket price includes gratuity. Purchase at bit.ly/3TYnBn8. 6868 McKinley St.

HEALDSBURG

Wear white for this dinner party

Historically, Diner en Blanc, held in cities around the globe, has been a secret, swanky pop-up picnic where guests, dressed all in white, show up with their own food and table décor to be enjoyed in a very public spot. Boys and Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin have tweaked that tradition for Healdsburg en Blanc, a fundraiser happening at 6 p.m., April 20 at Villa Chanticleer. Guests will be dressed all in white, but everything else will be provided. Food will be catered by KIN in Windsor, plus there will be a live and silent auctions and, of course, there will be wine. Although it is a white party, wineries such as Amista, Jordan, and Dutcher Crossing will be pouring both white and red wines — just be careful not to spill any on your white attire! Tickets are $150 per person and all proceeds will go toward scholarships for after-school and summer programs for Healdsburg and Geyserville students. Purchase at bit.ly/3TZuGDX. 900 Chanticleer Way.

