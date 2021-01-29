Petaluma family donates more than 13,000 masks, winning North Bay Spirit Award

The North Bay Spirit Award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

Lynn Calza and her two teenage children never set out to become pandemic heroes. They just wanted to make a few cloth face masks for family and friends.

But one mask led to another, and to date they have sewed and distributed more than 13,000, giving them all away for free to anyone who needed them: friends, family, medical workers, entire fire departments, grocery store checkers and complete strangers.

For their efforts to provide this simple means of protection from the virus to hundreds of people, Calza and her teens have been selected as January’s North Bay Spirit Award winner. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award honors people who have made a major contribution to the betterment of the community. Through creativity, ingenuity and determination, they have identified a need and found a way to fill it.

World upended

Back in late February 2020, the Petaluma single mom and her teens, both students at Casa Grande High School, were looking forward to the school’s upcoming spring break and a beach house vacation rental in Fort Bragg. But in the weeks before their trip, all three fell ill.

“It was the worst sickness my girls or I had ever experienced,” Calza said. “Two solid weeks of fever that nothing would cut, and we also had pneumonia. I don’t follow the news, so I hadn’t heard anything about coronavirus at the time, but looking back I really think that’s what we had.”

Calza considered canceling the beach house rental, but all three recovered as the mid-March departure neared, so they took off.

“By the time we reached the beach house, the pandemic and sheltering in place had hit the news,” Calza said. “We were getting all kinds of Nixle alerts, and various bits of information about the pandemic was coming in from all over the place. It was a shock, really, and confusing. Nobody really knew what was happening. By the time I got to the grocery store in Fort Bragg, the shelves were completely empty. It was the worst vacation ever.”

Returning home a few days later, Calza and her children traveled through a completely different world than the one they left.

“Driving back was surreal,” Calza said. “There were no cars on the freeway. Big shopping centers we passed had maybe two cars in the parking lot. Back home, life was at a standstill. We’d been really sick, so both girls had missed two full weeks of school. Then we went on spring break, came home to lockdown and that was that. They never went back to school and we were shut up in the house.”

That’s when Calza's 17-year-old daughter, Leilani Pickett, decided to sew a couple of masks.

“I was so bored, because I couldn’t really do much,” Leilani said. “So I spent a lot of my time playing video games or scrolling through the internet, and I think it was on Snapchat that I came across an article about the shortage of masks. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s not good.’ ”

In March 2020 masks weren’t yet officially mandated for entering public locations such as grocery stores, but many health officials were advising the public to wear them. Overnight, it seemed, articles illustrating how to make simple cloth masks started to appear, and free mask-sewing patterns were widely available as an online download or a newspaper cutout.

Leilani decided it was smart to make masks for her family because it was nearly impossible to find them for sale. Her grandmother had taught her a few sewing basics, and she plunged into the task with the family’s old sewing machine. Soon she and her mom wore their new masks while shopping at the local Safeway.

“Oh, I love your mask,” the cashier told Leilani when they were checking out. “I want one just like it.”

“So my mom volunteered me,” Leilani said, laughing. “She told the cashier I’d make one for her. But I didn’t mind, because I really wanted to help people. That was the first time we donated a mask.”

Calza believes that the illness she and the teens had recently experienced left them with them a strong desire to help protect people from COVID-19.

“My dad was a doctor, my mom a nurse,” Calza said. “I know how disease is spread. I knew a mask would protect me and others, that wearing a mask was the only way to shut this down. Giving masks away was something we could do to help make that happen.”

Want to sew a mask? How to Sew a Mask: Nila Pickett shows you how to sew a mask in this short video: bit.ly/3pmI2Z8 Download a pattern: Lynn Calza and her children use a fitted mask pattern from the sewing and crafts website Sweet Red Poppy. Download it for free at bit.ly/2Yh2sXr What fabric to use: Calza suggests using 100% cotton. Kate Barrett, owner of Cloverdale’ s Bolt Fabric + Home, goes with 100% quilting-weight cotton. If you’d like a free mask from Calza and her family, contact her through her Facebook page, facebook.com/lynn.calza.1

A deluge of requests

To get started, Calza and Leilani chose to make a form-fitting mask with elastic ear bands, and to construct masks in three sizes (adults, teens and children).