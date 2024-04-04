Petaluma is a key link in several great local restaurant chains

A recent article in Sonoma Magazine highlights the role Petaluma plays in some of Sonoma County’s best locally grown restaurant food chains. Of the 19 small chains listed, 10 have a restaurant in Petaluma – and we bet some of them are among your favorites.

The 10 restaurants are: Mary’s Pizza Shack, Superburger, El Roy’s, Costeaux French Bakery, Fruta Ice Cream, Acme Burger, Cafe Mimosa, Acre Pizza, HenHouse Brewing Company, and Crooked Goat Brewing.

Amy’s Drive Thru was another chain on the list, but even though Amy’s Kitchen is a solidly Petaluma company, with a nice new corporate headquarters right on Kentucky Street, there isn’t an actual Amy’s Drive Thru here in town – at least not yet.

The Sonoma Magazine article, “19 Popular Restaurant Chains That Started in Sonoma County” by Maci Martell, included interesting tidbits about the restaurant chains. Here are some highlights:

Mary’s Pizza Shack: “New York City native Mary Fazio opened her first pizza shack in the county in 1959 with her Italian father’s original recipes and a goal to provide delicious, home-cooked meals to family and friends.”

Superburger: “What started off as a small burger shack on the corner of College and Fourth streets in Santa Rosa in the early 1950s ballooned into one of Sonoma County’s most enduring and treasured burger chains. Superburger now has six locations scattered around the county.”

El Roy’s: “After forming a successful Marin County taco truck in the early aughts, siblings Yvette Vega and Roy and Fernando Cabrera moved their operation to Petaluma and established a new brick-and-mortar restaurant, opening in 2016.”

Costeaux French Bakery: “Costeaux French Bakery has been featured in food and travel magazines around the world.”

Fruta Ice Cream: “Born and raised in Mexico, Salvador Cruz left the cabinetry business after 20 years and founded his ice cream business in 2010 on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa to share his favorite childhood flavors with the community. After two years of success in Roseland, Cruz opened a second location in Petaluma.”

Acme Burger: “After several years cooking French cuisine in high-end restaurants, Culinary Institute of America-trained Todd Kniess moved to Sonoma County and opened Acme Burger in 2019 in Cotati. Using local ingredients, such as Sonoma Mountain Beef and Willie Bird turkey burgers, the quality of Acme Burger’s fare exceeds expectations of what one would predict from an affordable, casual eatery.”

Cafe Mimosa: “Restaurateur Mike Atallah and his son Yazen opened their first Cafe Mimosa in Rohnert Park in May 2019 ... The modern, brunch-focused eatery quietly opened a third branch, on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma, in 2021.”

Acre Pizza: “An offshoot of the old Acre Coffee ... the first Acre Pizza opened in The Barlow in Sebastopol, and its New York and Detroit-style pies made with high-quality, local ingredients were a hit. Just a few months later in May, the Acre Coffee on Petaluma Boulevard reopened as an Acre Pizza.”

HenHouse Brewing Company: “Shane Goepel, Scott Goyne and Collin McDonnell founded HenHouse Brewing in January 2012, first releasing its hand-crafted beers at the Petaluma Market and then on draft at several taprooms. HenHouse began partnering with Petaluma Hills Brewing Company on North McDowell Boulevard in 2014, and ... by 2018, the HenHouse founders obtained a lease to operate a taproom at the shuttered (as of 2017) Petaluma Hills location, which they call the ‘Palace of Barrels.’”

Crooked Goat Brewing: “In 2016, a group of six friends took their home beer-brewing hobby and turned it into a full-fledged brewery and taproom when they opened Crooked Goat Brewing in The Barlow. ... Crooked Goat added a second taproom in 2022 in Petaluma, where the crew of co-founders originally started crafting their brews in a small space behind Pete’s Henny Penny.”