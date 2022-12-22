Subscribe

Petaluma man’s home is a shrine to Santa Claus

With a surprising connection to one of the most famous Santa images of all, Dan Mulkey annually creates a village of memorabilia related to the Coca-Cola Santa advertising campaign.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 22, 2022, 9:40AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Dan Mulkey has a secret he doesn’t tell many people: His grandfather was Santa Claus.

Or, let’s say, his grandfather played Santa Claus, in one of the most iconic Christmas advertising campaigns ever undertaken, contributing, many say, to our modern view of the Jolly Old Elf as a man in red.

From 1950 to 1964, Mulkey says, his grandpa Harold “Hap” Arnold (not the famous Air Force five-star General Hap Arnold who once lived in Sonoma) was the face of Santa. His likeness appeared in major magazines all over America, including the back of National Geographic, as the bearded toymaker enjoying a refreshing Coca-Cola break while making his Christmas deliveries.

A collection of Coca-Cola Santa plates hang on the wall at Dan Mulkey's home in Petaluma, Calif., Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The plates feature Mulkey's grandfather Hap Arnold, a model for the Coca-Cola Santa advertisements in the 1950s and 60s.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
According to Mulkey, the artist Haddon Sundblom, who created the memorable illustrations Coca-Cola ran every Christmas for decades beginning during the Great Depression, decided that Arnold, a sometime actor and radio personality in Tucson, Arizona, fit his vision of Santa as a roly-poly man with rosy cheeks, a cherubic face and a taste for Coca-Cola.

Mulkey, a retired electrical engineer for PG&E, didn’t think much of it growing up. His memory of his grandfather was of a guy who made “the best pancakes.”

“When we stayed with him, we’d come down on Sunday mornings and you could have as many pancakes as you could eat,” he recalled.

But as he got older and became aware of his grandfather’s little-known legacy, Mulkey started collecting memorabilia related to the Coca-Cola Santa advertising campaign. Now his home is a shrine to the Coca-Cola Santa. The better part of his east Petaluma living room has been taken over by a village of collectible Christmas trains and buildings made as licensed Coca-Cola product tie-ins during a revival about 20 years ago. It takes Mulkey a week to set up, starting the day after Thanksgiving.

There are many other collectibles in Mulkey’s house. A large poster of one Santa illustration featuring his grandfather occupies a prominent spot in his living room. Sets of collectible Coca-Cola Santa plates, ornaments and bells are displayed all over his office.

Dan Mulkey makes an adjustment to a Coca-Cola themed train set on display at his home in Petaluma, Calif., Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The train set and accessories feature Mulkey's grandfather Hap Arnold, a model for the Coca-Cola Santa advertisements in the 1950s and 60s.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Coca-Cola spun its successful Santa campaign into all kinds of displays, billboards, posters, calendars, trays, tins and other objects that are now hot collectibles. When they revived the images for a new series of products in the early 2000s, Mulkey, an enthusiastic collector of many things, including tools, hopped aboard.

Mulkey said his grandfather was one of two men who served as models for Sundblom, who is widely credited with at least helping shape the world’s popular image of St. Nick as a portly man in a red suit with a wide black belt. For his prototype, the illustrator used the description of Santa in Clement C. Moore’s 1822 Christmas poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” according to the Coca-Cola Co. website.

Coca-Cola’s website says its memorable Santa first appeared in 1931 as part of its “Thirst Knows No Season” campaign. An earlier attempt to use a slimmer, more stern Santa to sell the soft drink in the 1920s fell flat. In 1930, the company commissioned artist Fred Mizen, who painted what looked like a department-store Santa standing in a crowd drinking a bottle of Coca-Cola beside what was the world’s largest soda fountain, then located in a St. Louis, Missouri, department store.

It wasn’t until Sundblom, a Michigan artist of Finnish ancestry, took over that the Coca-Cola Santa captured hearts. He wasn’t depicted as a man dressed up as Santa but as the old man himself, round-bellied, bearded and beaming with good cheer, and always brandishing a Coke.

The ads appeared in major magazines like the Saturday Evening Post, Ladies' Home Journal, the New Yorker and the December back cover of National Geographic, among others.

They helped popularize the happy Santa, who historically had been depicted as tall and gaunt, or even wearing a bishop’s garb. Civil War cartoonist Thomas Nast drew Santa Claus for Harper’s Weekly in 1862 as an elfin figure and union supporter, according to a history assembled by the Coca-Cola Co.

(From left)Lani Nason, Hap Arnold dressed as Santa, Sancy Nason, with illustrator Haddon Sundblom in 1953 in Tucson, Arizona. (Courtesy of Dan Mulkey)
Sundblom initially used his friend Lou Prentiss, a retired salesman, as a live model. Coca-Cola maintains that when Prentiss died, Sundblom used himself as a model, painting while looking into a mirror. Later, according to the company’s website, he started relying on photographs to create the image of Santa Claus. The narrative doesn’t mention Harold Arnold.

But Mulkey has a picture of his grandfather, dressed as Santa, posing with the artist, who has an easel in front of him and a painting in progress of a Santa with a Coca-Cola in hand. That photo, which also includes two little Tucson girls who Sundblom also used as models for the Santa illustrations, appears in a video on the Coca-Cola website.

Mulkey also has other staged professional photographs of his grandpa in Santa garb, posing with one of the girls. In one photo, she serves him a bottle of Coke on a platter. It could be that Arnold, who was in his 60s or 70s at the time, posed for the photos Sundblom used in his later illustrations. Mulkey said it’s clearly his grandfather’s face in the Christmas ads used in 1950 through 1964, the last year Sundblom painted Santa Claus for Coca-Cola.

Arnold’s Santa often shows up sitting in a chair, kicking back with a Coke presumably left for him by the children of the house.

It is known that Sundblom, who lived in Chicago, wintered Tuscon at the Westward Look Resort. A news release put out by the resort, now owned by Wyndham, some years back told the story of its Sundblom Santa connection and mentioned Hap Arnold, a Tucson radio and TV personality, as one of the models. The little girls, Lani and Sancy Nason, daughters of the resort’s then-owner, appeared in a few different guises over the years, always as a boy and a girl.

A Coca-Cola themed train set is on display at Dan Mulkey's home in Petaluma, Calif., Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The train set and accessories feature Mulkey's grandfather Hap Arnold, a model for the Coca-Cola Santa advertisements in the 1950s and 60s.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
Harold Arnold did a lot of things in his life.

“My mother’s father was a farmer, a dairyman, an adventurer, an actor and a Tucson radio host,” Mulkey said of his grandfather. His mother Dotty remembered that her father played Santa in grocery stores in Tucson, always taking care to write down a child’s name and address as they came in to tell him what they wanted for Christmas. He wanted to play Santa for real, offering not just anticipation but delivering joy.

“He was very watchful and put a special mark by the names of those children that he thought might not get very many presents for Christmas,” she wrote in a short essay passed down to her son. “All of this was before there were organizations that helped the poor families. On Christmas, he really did go delivering. I have no idea how he got the gifts and the money. ... Hap was the kind of person who did anything he thought needed to be done to help someone.”

Arnold and his wife were active in the Tucson Little Theater, and he picked up a couple small movie roles when film crews came to town. He started clubs for people who had just moved to Tucson, so they wouldn’t feel so lonely. Even after he had a stroke, Arnold started a radio program for people with disabilities. Mulkey said his mother told him Arnold got the modeling gig after answering an ad for a Santa Claus. But it wasn’t something the family talked about.

“What I was told about my grandfather is that he made maps,” Mulkey said with a grin.

When businesses were having a hard time finding addresses as the city grew, Arnold developed an updated street map and directory of Tucson. He died in 1969 in at the home of one of his sons in Sacramento at the age of 81.

Early in their marriage, Mulkey and his wife, Lonna, combed thrift stores and antique shops for issues of National Geographic from 1950 to 1964 with illustrations featuring their favorite Grandpa Santa Claus. But the collecting began in earnest about 20 years ago when Hawthorne, a company that makes collectibles, issued a Coca-Cola Christmas village and train set. In 2003, Mulkey started putting up his own village and growing it over time. Son Scott built a raised rear section with tunnels through hand-built mountains over which a moving Santa circles in his sleigh.

A Coca-Cola themed train set is on display at Dan Mulkey's home in Petaluma, Calif., Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The train set and accessories feature Mulkey's grandfather Hap Arnold, a model for the Coca-Cola Santa advertisements in the 1950s and 60s.(Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
With his bright blue eyes and cheerful round face, Dan Mulkey could play a pretty credible Santa Claus himself. While he never donned the red suit, he did diligently play Santa for his two kids when they were little. Heather is now 43, and Scott is 39. Mulkey also has five grandchildren. He has put together his share of toys over the years.

He does confess to being “a tinkerer” who likes to make things. But he has never donned the red suit.

“We’re all Santa Claus,” he said with a knowing smile.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

