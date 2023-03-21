Petaluma’s Anna Svedise making waves in male-dominated seafood industry

Anna Svedise is a rare woman fishmonger who has spent most of her life in the seafood business. She now has 22 full-time employees.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 21, 2023, 9:53AM
To meet Anna Svedise is to get a crash course in the seafood industry.

When I arrived at Anna’s Seafood in Petaluma, a nondescript building set back from Lakeville Street, she was in the noise-filled production area beyond the counter, fully engrossed in cutting a 350-pound bluefin tuna.

She emerged a few minutes later, her long dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail threaded through the back of a baseball cap, and her doll-like face perfectly made-up despite having just toiled with a sea creature twice her size.

We set off on a whirlwind tour of her shop. She plucked live crabs and lobsters from tanks without a moment’s hesitation. In a walk-in refrigerator, she enthused about garnet-hued ahi filets, encouraging me to give one a poke to appreciate its firm, dry flesh. She carefully poured out a pail of Hokkaido scallops the size of a child’s fist and urged me to smell their briny sweetness.

“You buy fish with your nose,” she said.

Her passion is palpable. The 32-year-old single mother of two works long days, managing, and seemingly mastering, every facet of her business. She goes to nearby docks to buy fish directly from the boats and even has a fleet that fishes exclusively for her.

As a rare woman fishmonger who has spent most of her life in a male-dominated industry, it’s obvious she’s the type who suffers no fools.

“I’m very feminine, but I have a masculine, dominating energy when I’m working,” she said. “My hands, they’re really rough and calloused, and that’s because I’ve labored my whole life. I love to work with the fish; it’s very natural to me. I love working with the fishermen, too.”

Svedise was born into a life of seafood. Her mom, Trudy, and late father, Mike Svedise, operated a fishing boat and started their business, Santa Rosa Seafood, when Anna was still in grade school. Her brothers run the business now. Long-time patrons of local farmers’ markets may remember watching Svedise as an 11- or 12-year-old cut fish with impressive skill for a child. To her, it wasn’t child labor. She loved it.

“When my dad would purchase a big Alaskan halibut, maybe 80 to 100 pounds, it was like a gift, something that would make me so thrilled and excited,” she recalled.

When she was a kid, she would sleep in her fishing gear by the front door so her dad wouldn’t go fishing without her. She learned how to navigate a boat with a compass when she was 9.

Svedise, who went to Lawrence Cook Middle School and Santa Rosa High, would take any chance to leave school early to go out on the boat. She did a lot of independent study to make time to pursue her passion.

That passion eventually drove her to open her own business, which she did in 2015 when she was just 24. Her aunt Lisa Schmeichel was her first employee. She now has 22 full-time employees, many of them hardworking women, much like herself.

On a recent Friday, behind a counter teeming with whole fresh fish, employees were busy filleting fish and cracking crabs, getting ready for weekend farmers’ markets in Larkspur and Santa Rosa.

Perhaps it’s a testament to how ingrained gender stereotypes are in certain professions, but it’s striking to see so many women eviscerating fish, when the images of America’s famous fish markets — Fulton Street in New York and Pike’s Place in Seattle — almost exclusively feature men.

Svedise finds women to be better fish cutters.

“What I’ve noticed is that women do it with love,” she said. “It’s a little more perfect. Women have gentle hands. They’re very precise and less rough.”

Svedise prides herself on the pristine quality of the seafood she sells (much of which is sushi grade) and its sustainability.

Organizations like Seafood Watch list species such as bluefin tuna and swordfish as ones to avoid due to issues like overfishing and mercury levels. Svedise explained that the bluefin she was cutting when I arrived was farmed from the embryo stage in deep ocean pens. She said it’s a more sustainable practice than farming by capturing adolescent bluefin to raise into adulthood, which interrupts the species’ breeding cycles. Her bluefins are hand-harvested by divers rather than caught by long-line fishing.

She also carries swordfish, which I, like many, reluctantly gave up due to concerns about mercury levels. Svedise buys young fish, which she calls “pups,” that have had less time for mercury to build up in their flesh, she said.

Eating a variety of seafood is one way to take pressure off overfished populations. Locally, we’re facing a salmon-less summer, which is a bummer but also an opportunity to try underused fish. Black cod was once overfished but has come roaring back in Northern California waters.

“Black cod is extremely abundant here locally. The majority gets frozen and sold overseas,” Svedise said. “You don’t see it in the supermarket. It’s a beautiful white fish. It has a lot of bones, but for our customers we cut them out.”

And with that, she grabbed a boning knife and quickly removed them from a piece of fish.

This buttery, succulent white fish isn’t a true cod; it’s also known as sablefish or butter fish and served in fine-dining restaurants. Its texture is similar to salmon, and Svedise said it’s the only fish richer in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids than salmon.

She recommended a recipe by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa that calls for marinating black cod in a miso-paste mixture that’s widely available online (find it at bit.ly/3Tu12od). It’s a simple and delicious preparation that easily can be turned into a luxurious weeknight meal.

As a busy working mom of 5- and 3-year-old daughters, Svedise needs to keep it simple. They eat seafood almost every night, and her daughters’ favorite meal is a no-fuss pan-seared salmon, with rice and broccoli.

Sometimes she doesn’t even bother to cook the fish at all, a testament to its freshness and quality, preferring a simple dinner of crudo or sashimi.

“I make my own sushi at home,” she said. “You can, too. You’ll be amazed at how much money you will save making your own sushi or crudo or poke. Once you see how easy it is, you can make a lot.”

Svedise loves helping customers. She admires those who share her exacting standards, taking their time to pick out just the right piece. For people who like the idea of eating more seafood but have no idea how to prepare it, she’s an encyclopedia of ideas and recipes.

She easily rattled off several as we talked: a simple roasted garlic crab salad which she serves on rolls or as an appetizer on crostini; swordfish with tomato sauce, served with polenta or pasta; or a classic Crab Louis.

“I love to cook. I love ingredients,” Svedise said. “I love to know where they come from and their integrity.”

A long-planned seafood restaurant across the parking lot from her retail store is still in the works. For this dynamo who seems to be able to do it all, it’s fair to wonder if she’ll cook there, too.

“Of course I will,” she said. “I won’t be cooking full-time, but I’ll play a big role in creating the menu and teaching cooks how to prepare our seafood.”

Roasted Garlic Crab Salad

Makes 4 servings as a sandwich, or 16 -20 crostini

1 pound cooked Dungeness crab meat

½ cup Roasted Garlic Aioli (recipe follows)

½ cup chopped chives or thinly sliced green onions, green parts only

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 lemon, halved

Dash of Tabasco or other hot sauce (optional)

To serve

4 brioche-style sandwich rolls or 16-20 oven-toasted baguette slices

In a large bowl, combine the crab, Roasted Garlic Aioli, half the chives or green onions, a pinch of salt, a few grinds of pepper, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and dash of Tabasco, if using. Stir gently to combine, adding a tablespoon or so more mayonnaise, if desired. Taste and adjust for seasoning.

Divide crab mixture between 4 sandwich rolls or use to top toasted baguette slices. Garnish with remaining chives and serve.

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Makes 1 cup

1 whole egg

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

10 cloves roasted garlic (see Note)

Pinch each of salt and white pepper

1 cup olive oil

In a food processor, add all ingredients except olive oil and blend. With the motor still running, drizzle in the olive oil until an emulsion forms. Alternatively, combine all ingredients except for olive oil in a large bowl and whisk until relatively smooth. Drizzle in olive oil, a little at a time, whisking vigorously until the mixture begins to emulsify and look like mayonnaise. Continue adding olive oil until desired thickness is achieved.

Note: To roast garlic, add 3 heads of garlic, outer skins removed, to a small baking dish. Drizzle ¼ cup of olive oil over the bulbs, and add ¼ cup of water to the dish. Cover with foil and bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes, or until the cloves are soft when tested with your thumb.

Crudo Trio

Makes 4-6 servings

To make slicing the fish easier, Svedise recommends placing each piece of fish in the freezer for 30 minutes before slicing. When plating, you can roll the thinly sliced fish and cucumber into rosettes for a fun presentation.

⅓ pound bluefin tuna

⅓ pound king salmon

⅓ pound yellowtail hiramasa

1 English cucumber

2-3 radishes, thinly sliced

1 ruby grapefruit, segmented

1 navel orange, segmented

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

For the dressing

¼ cup ponzu sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fish sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Using a knife, carefully slice each fish into 2½-inch-long pieces, about ⅛ an inch thick. If desired, roll fish slices into small rosettes and place on a serving platter. Alternatively, you can lay the slices flat.

Peel off the cucumber skin. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the cucumber lengthwise into long strips, stopping when you get to the seeds. Like you did with the fish, roll the cucumber strips into rosettes.

To segment the citrus, use a knife to cut the peel from the fruit. Then, using a small sharp knife, slice carefully along the membranes, separating each piece of fruit and removing each segment. If you’d like, segment the fruit while holding it over a bowl to catch the juices, which you can add to the dressing.

To make the dressing, add all ingredients to a jar. Shake vigorously to combine.

Pour about half the dressing over the plated fish. Garnish with a few whole cilantro leaves, drizzle with a bit more extra-virgin olive oil and serve.

Scallops and Grits

Makes 4 servings

This dish has several steps, but they’re quick and easy. You even can use quick-cooking 5-minute grits. Make the effort to follow the plating instructions to get a dish that looks and tastes like it came from a restaurant. Splurge on fresh, large (U-10 or U-12 size) scallops for this dish. It’s totally worth it.

For the tomato salsa

1 large tomato or 12 cherry tomatoes, chopped

½ shallot, finely minced

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Pinch of salt

For the tomato sauce

1 cup chopped bell peppers (green, orange, yellow or a mix)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 can chopped tomatoes (or an 8-ounce can of tomato puree)

½ cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon smoked paprika (Cajun seasoning works, too)

Pinch of salt

For the grits

1 cup quick-cooking grits

1 cup whole milk or half-and-half

1 cup water

½ teaspoon salt

4 ounces grated Gouda cheese (Pt. Reyes Creamery Gouda or Toma works great, but cheddar will be just fine, too)

For the scallops

12 large fresh scallops, small side muscle removed

Kosher salt

Pepper

2 teaspoons oil

2 teaspoons butter

Parsley, for garnish (optional)

Smoked paprika, for garnish (optional)

First, make the salsa garnish. Add the chopped tomato, shallots, balsamic vinegar and salt to a small bowl. Stir to combine and set aside.

Next, make the pepper-tomato sauce. In a nonstick skillet over medium heat, add drizzle of olive oil, then add the diced peppers. Saute for 2 minutes or until they begin to soften, then add the canned tomatoes, broth, red wine vinegar, smoked paprika and salt. Cook, breaking up the tomatoes with a wooden spoon, until most of the liquid has evaporated and it looks like a cohesive sauce. Keep sauce warm over low heat or transfer to a microwave-safe dish to warm in the microwave just before you’re ready to serve.

In a small saucepan, cook grits according to package directions, using half milk and half water for creamier results. When grits have finished cooking, stir in cheese and keep warm over low heat until you’re ready to plate.

Just before you’re ready to serve, cook the scallops. Pat the scallops dry, then sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper. Heat a skillet, stainless steel if you have it, over medium-high heat. Add oil and butter.

When the fat starts to smoke, add half the seasoned scallops and cook for 90 seconds. They should be golden brown. Turn them over with tongs and cook on the other side for 90 seconds longer. Remove scallops to a plate and repeat with the remaining scallops, adding another teaspoon of oil and butter to the skillet, if needed.

To plate: Spread approximately ¼ cup of the pepper-tomato sauce in a circle on a plate. Top with ¼ of the grits. If the grits have firmed up too much, add a couple tablespoons of water or milk and stir to loosen them. Top the grits with the fresh tomato salsa, then with 3 scallops. Repeat with remaining plates and garnish with chopped parsley and a sprinkle of smoked paprika. Serve immediately.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com.

