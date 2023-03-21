To meet Anna Svedise is to get a crash course in the seafood industry.

When I arrived at Anna’s Seafood in Petaluma, a nondescript building set back from Lakeville Street, she was in the noise-filled production area beyond the counter, fully engrossed in cutting a 350-pound bluefin tuna.

She emerged a few minutes later, her long dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail threaded through the back of a baseball cap, and her doll-like face perfectly made-up despite having just toiled with a sea creature twice her size.

We set off on a whirlwind tour of her shop. She plucked live crabs and lobsters from tanks without a moment’s hesitation. In a walk-in refrigerator, she enthused about garnet-hued ahi filets, encouraging me to give one a poke to appreciate its firm, dry flesh. She carefully poured out a pail of Hokkaido scallops the size of a child’s fist and urged me to smell their briny sweetness.

“You buy fish with your nose,” she said.

Her passion is palpable. The 32-year-old single mother of two works long days, managing, and seemingly mastering, every facet of her business. She goes to nearby docks to buy fish directly from the boats and even has a fleet that fishes exclusively for her.

As a rare woman fishmonger who has spent most of her life in a male-dominated industry, it’s obvious she’s the type who suffers no fools.

“I’m very feminine, but I have a masculine, dominating energy when I’m working,” she said. “My hands, they’re really rough and calloused, and that’s because I’ve labored my whole life. I love to work with the fish; it’s very natural to me. I love working with the fishermen, too.”

Svedise was born into a life of seafood. Her mom, Trudy, and late father, Mike Svedise, operated a fishing boat and started their business, Santa Rosa Seafood, when Anna was still in grade school. Her brothers run the business now. Long-time patrons of local farmers’ markets may remember watching Svedise as an 11- or 12-year-old cut fish with impressive skill for a child. To her, it wasn’t child labor. She loved it.

“When my dad would purchase a big Alaskan halibut, maybe 80 to 100 pounds, it was like a gift, something that would make me so thrilled and excited,” she recalled.

When she was a kid, she would sleep in her fishing gear by the front door so her dad wouldn’t go fishing without her. She learned how to navigate a boat with a compass when she was 9.

Svedise, who went to Lawrence Cook Middle School and Santa Rosa High, would take any chance to leave school early to go out on the boat. She did a lot of independent study to make time to pursue her passion.

That passion eventually drove her to open her own business, which she did in 2015 when she was just 24. Her aunt Lisa Schmeichel was her first employee. She now has 22 full-time employees, many of them hardworking women, much like herself.

On a recent Friday, behind a counter teeming with whole fresh fish, employees were busy filleting fish and cracking crabs, getting ready for weekend farmers’ markets in Larkspur and Santa Rosa.

Perhaps it’s a testament to how ingrained gender stereotypes are in certain professions, but it’s striking to see so many women eviscerating fish, when the images of America’s famous fish markets — Fulton Street in New York and Pike’s Place in Seattle — almost exclusively feature men.

Svedise finds women to be better fish cutters.

“What I’ve noticed is that women do it with love,” she said. “It’s a little more perfect. Women have gentle hands. They’re very precise and less rough.”

Svedise prides herself on the pristine quality of the seafood she sells (much of which is sushi grade) and its sustainability.

Organizations like Seafood Watch list species such as bluefin tuna and swordfish as ones to avoid due to issues like overfishing and mercury levels. Svedise explained that the bluefin she was cutting when I arrived was farmed from the embryo stage in deep ocean pens. She said it’s a more sustainable practice than farming by capturing adolescent bluefin to raise into adulthood, which interrupts the species’ breeding cycles. Her bluefins are hand-harvested by divers rather than caught by long-line fishing.

She also carries swordfish, which I, like many, reluctantly gave up due to concerns about mercury levels. Svedise buys young fish, which she calls “pups,” that have had less time for mercury to build up in their flesh, she said.

Eating a variety of seafood is one way to take pressure off overfished populations. Locally, we’re facing a salmon-less summer, which is a bummer but also an opportunity to try underused fish. Black cod was once overfished but has come roaring back in Northern California waters.