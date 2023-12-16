What does a decades-long career as a clown look like? Cheryl Wagner of Petaluma, aka Budderball the Clown, can tell you.

Wagner hasn’t always been a clown, but she’s always been self-employed through her own business ventures, and she’s proud of that. She started her career as the owner of Circle of Friends gift shop in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood. The store’s inventory changed seasonally, but staples included greeting cards, jewelry, T-shirts and candles.

One day at Circle of Friends, a woman named Zipp McCright walked in to ask Wagner for advice on opening a retail store. The two women talked for three hours and after the conversation, Wagner refused to take any sort of payment for her advice. So McCright offered a trade. She was a professional clown and taught classes. Would Wagner like to try them? Wagner accepted and took her first set of clown classes in 1986 in Pleasant Hill. From there, she took the classes twice a week for two months.

That same year, Wagner and her husband, Joe, moved to Petaluma from San Francisco. After a few years, they moved their Circle of Friends store too, to Kentucky Street in Petaluma. In 2001, they closed the store after seven years as the business was not doing as well as they predicted. It was then that Wagner decided to pursue clowning as a full-time job.

“When I was looking for a new career after my retail career ended, I wanted to still be self-employed. I wanted the wage to be enough that I didn’t have to work full-time, because I still had younger kids. And I wanted to make people happy,” Wagner said.

Twenty-two years later, Wagner is still a full-time clown, just as passionate about her job as when she started. Budderball the Clown performs a comedy magic show, paints faces, gives glitter tattoos and makes balloon animals. Wagner also entertains as “Miss Daisy” for clients who don’t want a clown for their party but still want some of the party activities, like face painting.

“I think because we’re all unique individuals, our shows are unique because they’re an extension of our personality,” said Wagner about what makes her shows special.

Wagner’s favorite part about her job is seeing the joy and happiness her show brings to others. She loves seeing people smile and having a good time while she is performing. It’s something she’ll never tire of, she said.

“Oh, just seeing their faces, hearing their laughter; I would say that is No. 1,” she said.

Years ago, her husband attended a party with her where she was performing as Budderball. He told her he realized why she loves what she does so much — because of the reactions and smiles from children.

“Children are the most important thing. That’s it. They’re the most important. Their needs, their experience, their health, mental and physical health. It’s just of paramount importance. So when you see a child break into this huge smile and want to hug you or just seeing them filled with delight, you know that’s the best part,” Wagner said.

Wagner works all kinds of events, not just those for kids. She recently worked at an event for elderly people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. When she painted one elderly woman’s face, it gave the woman so much joy and happiness, Wagner recalled.

“I painted a beautiful design on her hand first and then on her face with a jewel on it. And she was so delighted. And she said, ‘I’m going out to dinner tonight. Family’s taking me out, and I’m so excited to show them.’ And then she said to me, ‘You know, this is the best day I’ve had in months.’

“Hearing that kind of thing from someone whose life has changed, I’m sure, very dramatically from what she knew, losing a certain amount of your independence — and then to have her say that it was one of the best days she’s had in months — that’s my reward,” Wagner said.

Constant reinvention is something Wagner still focuses on even after decades in the clown profession.

“I’m always learning new things and buying the newest supplies and learning the newest techniques. It’s fun; it keeps it interesting. I just always want to improve. I want to get better and better. But the main thing is making people smile and laugh and bringing joy and fun to any gathering.”

Of course, being self-employed in a profession that relies on gatherings was a challenge during the pandemic.

Wagner went a year and a half without working any events and ultimately became a notary to compensate for the loss of income.

“I would say that the challenge is that I’m dependent on certain outside circumstances and that it is not consistent. There is a certain consistency in it, but it’s not like somebody who has a 40-hour-a-week job. I have to rely on repeat business, new business and always reaching out. I keep my website updated (budderballtheclown.com). I have a Yelp page. I just have to rely on people finding me and wanting me,” she said.

Wagner wishes more people recognized her profession as an actual career and not just a hobby.

“I think people don’t know how legitimate it is that we do. We belong to clubs, we have magazines, we have newsletters and we have conventions. It’s a profession just like anything else, with education, insurance, licensing and the ongoing improvements. I’ve invested so much money into all of my supplies, making sure I carry insurance, making sure I keep getting educated and training to improve.”

Even so, Wagner said she hopes to continue clowning for a very long time.

“Every person who sits in the (face painting) chair is a new face and a new experience. And I hold the mirror up and they see themselves and they break into a big smile,” she said. “I’ve had a couple of kids this week jump up and down. They couldn’t contain their excitement and they were jumping up and down when they saw themselves.”