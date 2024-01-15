Photos: Sonoma County wildlife caught on trail cameras

Mountain lions, deer and other animals live in wooded areas all around Sonoma County. Take a look.|
OWEN RUDERMAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2024, 7:47AM
The North Bay is teeming with wildlife, with animal sightings occurring commonly at local parks and even in residents’ backyards.

Parks and ranches around the region are home to wild animals like bears, mountain lions, birds and much more.

We asked Aubudon Canyon Ranch for photos of wild animals that their motion-activated trail cameras caught in 2023. The cameras, stationed around northeast Santa Rosa and Sonoma Valley respectively, produced the above photos.

Audubon Canyon Ranch stewards more than 5,000 acres of nature preserves across 26 properties in Marin, Sonoma and Lake counties.

Click through the gallery above to see animals living it up in Sonoma County.

