Poke place plans Petaluma premier

Pokemoto Petaluma is set to open July 12 in East Washington Place.|
Poke fans rejoice: A new restaurant has announced a summer arrival in Petaluma that will offer those Hawaiian-style bowls-o-goodness you crave.

“Hello friends, we are a local Petaluma family opening a healthy, casual poke restaurant in Petaluma,” wrote Joy Mendoza in a recent post to the Petaluma Families Facebook page.

According to Mendoza, Pokemoto Petaluma is planning to open July 12 at East Washington Place near Target.

Although poke bowls can be found here and there in Petaluma, such as at downtown’s The Shuckery (pictured), Pokemoto joins just one other poke-only restaurant in town, Aloh-o at 1367 N McDowell Blvd. near Kohl’s.

“Can’t wait to serve our community something yummy and healthy,” Mendoza said.

