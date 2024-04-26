The late Queen Elizabeth II, it is said, was a big devotee of beer cheese, having tasted it ‒ with or without pretzels is not clear ‒ during a visit to Lexington. According to Cincinnati Magazine, she even took some beer cheese home with her to England.

An official transcript from the legislature of Clark County, Kentucky declared itself the birthplace of beer cheese on Feb. 21, 2013.

Johnny Allman’s ‒ an eatery in Clark County, Kentucky ‒ reportedly began serving something called beer cheese as far back as the 1940s. The owner of the place, John Allman himself, allegedly claimed that his brother, Joe Allman, invented the stuff, and was inspired to give it a spicy aftertaste because of his early years living in the American South and his later years as a chef in Arizona.

There are many contradictory stories about the origins of the habit-forming substance known as “beer cheese,” a favorite dipper for pretzels, although it appears to have originated a few decades ago in Kentucky.

Friday is National Pretzel Day. And if you like pretzels, you are “knot” alone.

From the small, crunchy kind eaten right out of the bag to the soft, chewy kind taken with mustard and cheese, the delectably twisty treats are among our country’s favorite portable snacks. This is especially true in Petaluma, where our excellent beer gardens don’t fall down on the job of delivering this most desirable of German culinary exports.

While we might not be as pretzel-obsessed as the folks in Pennsylvania ‒ which produces 80% of all pretzels in the U.S., and where the residents of Philadelphia reportedly eat 12 times more pretzels than the national average at 1.5 pounds per person per year ‒ it’s not difficult around here to find a nice, hot pretzel to go with your beer, brunch or baseball game.

National Pretzel Day, which has been held on April 26 every spring since 2003, is a fine time to praise the powerful pretzel. It was Pennsylvania’s then-Gov. Ed Rendell who officially declared the day, and 11 years later, some national pretzel chains ‒ including Wetzel’s Pretzels and Auntie Anne’s ‒ regularly mark it by giving them out for free. (Both franchises have Sonoma County locations at the Santa Rosa Plaza.)

But once a year is not often enough to enjoy pretzels, and fans of the doughy delights “knead” no excuse to enjoy them any day.

In Petaluma, pretzels can be found ‒ in various sizes, shapes, styles and descriptions ‒ all over town. The snack bar at Boulevard 14 Cinemas offers a hot soft pretzel for $6.50, with a side of melted cheese for another $1.50. The Pastry Girl stand, at the Tuesday farmers market at Lucchesi Park, displays an assortment of fresh “gourmet soft and chewy” pretzels, from spicy to salty to sweet.

Big Bavarian-style pretzels are arguably the best, and a local favorite, readily available at several Petaluma restaurants and brewpubs ‒ including Lagunitas Taproom (plate-sized, delicious, and looking something like a smiling frog wearing goggles, for $13). There’s also Beyond the Glory ($6) and Brewster’s Beer Garden ($12), where they are generally served with mustard and/or “beer cheese,” a gorgeously gooey dipping sauce that pairs perfectly with them.

During happy hour at Torches (4-6 p.m.), pretzels come not in knots but in stick form, two for $6, including a side of beer cheese. And at Speakeasy on Putnam Plaza, they come with a sweet honey jalapeno mustard (all for $8). Not to be undone, Taps on the River has its own large, salt-forward pretzel, also with beer cheese, for $7.95.

And for what it’s worth, the Jamba Juice at Deer Creek Village shopping center offers both sweet and savory pretzels for $3.50 apiece.

This is only a partial list, of course, and limited to walk-in pretzel purveyors. We’re not about to try delving into the huge number of microwaveable pretzels available in a variety of grab-and-go packages at your local grocery store. There are just too many.

Pretzel theory

And why is that? What, exactly, is it that makes the pretzel so pervasively popular? Is it the curvaceous shape, which has been celebrated in everything from a twisty 1920s swing dance move to a crisscrossed Spandex bikini in the ’90s to a public recreation spot ‒ formerly Manayunk Park, renamed “Pretzel Park” in 2004 ‒ in Philadelphia? (Pretzel Park does in fact resemble a pretzel, with widely looping walkways and a large public art sculpture of a pretzel by artist Warren C. Holzman.)

Or is the pretzel’s enduring attractiveness more to do with its flavor than its appearance? That certainly checks out. Hard or soft, large or small, pretzels are so consistently good that a former president nearly choked to death on one (the small, crunchy, hard kind) while watching a football game in 2002.

“When you are eating pretzels,” George W. Bush told the press outside the White House after the incident, “chew before you swallow. Listen to your mother.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oXCr9OCNHgk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

One reasonable theory (which dismisses the existence of Rocky Mountain Candy Company’s super-sweet, chocolate-dipped pretzels) is that pretzels are covered in salt, and while salt will kill you eventually, you will die with very happy memories, because salt is delicious. Especially on pretzels.

That’s why Hannah had to tell Emily in the TV series “Pretty Little Liars,” “Licking the salt off pretzels does not count as lunch.”

Pretzel history

According to “Panatti’s Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things” by Charles Panatti, the first pretzel was invented (and no doubt immediately consumed) by an Italian monk in the year 610. It was quickly dubbed a “pretzel,” a fusion of the Latin word pretiole, meaning “little gift” and the Italian word bracciatelli, which translates to “bracelets.”

As the legend goes, since pretzels look a lot like praying hands ‒ especially if you are a 7th century Italian monk who spends his time dropping doughy things into boiling oil ‒ they are the perfect “little gift” for good children who pray. The monk in question, they say, used the salty, fatty little tidbits as bribes and/or rewards for nice children who memorized their Hail Marys and Our Fathers.

It apparently worked. Pretzels are that good.

Moving forward a few years, there are some who claim that when invading armies in the 16th century attempted to dig beneath the insurmountable wall surrounding Venice, early-rising pretzel-makers ‒ baking away near their underground ovens ‒ heard the suspicious sounds of unsanctioned tunneling and alerted the town council, which sent soldiers to stop the would-be incursion of their city.

So pretzels are not just mouthwatering and tasty, they also once saved Venice. Where pretzels of course remain popular to this day.

Think of that the next time you eat salty fried dough dipped in hot cheese. And remember to chew before you swallow.