Quinua, having exited Petaluma, reopens in Santa Rosa

Our loss is their gain.

What was, until earlier this year, the highly popular Quinua Cocina Peruana on Petaluma Boulevard has reemerged in a new city and under a slightly new name.

“Join us for our soft opening of our Quinua Sabores del Peru restaurant and experience a culinary journey that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more,” reads the announcement from Quinua’s owners, who were forced out of their eight-year home at 500 Petaluma Blvd. S. due to a dispute with their landlord.

“Our lease expired and the landlord wanted to charge us for renewal of the lease,” Juan Gutierrez and his co-owners stated in early January. “This charge is unheard of in this industry. After a long negotiation we could not reach an agreement.”

The owners also stated at the time that "We are looking for another place in Petaluma. In the meantime, we invite you to continue savoring your favorite dishes at our location in Santa Rosa.“

It remains to be seen whether they’ll ever be able to reopen in Petaluma, but the owners did note that ”we'll continue living here because we consider ourselves part of this beautiful town.“

Now local diners missing Quinua’s take on classic Peruvian dishes like Shrimp Ceviche, Pollo Saltado or Pescado a lo Macho can go to 4219 Montgomery Dr. in Santa Rosa – the soft opening is Thursday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. – to see how they hold up.

Or they can visit one of Petaluma’s remaining Peruvian places – 201 Bistro and Ayawaska – to hit that particular culinary sweet spot.

As for the vacated restaurant space on Petaluma Boulevard, last we checked it was still vacant, with no sign of new tenants moving in.