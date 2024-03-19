— $6.3 Million: Economic Impact of 2023 Pliny the Younger release, according to the Sonoma County Economic Development Board. Factors include transportation, lodging, food, retail and recreation, among others.

— 10.25%: Alcohol by volume (ABV) content in this year’s Pliny the Younger

— 7: Pounds of hops added to each barrel of Pliny the Younger

— 6: Hop varieties used in Pliny the Younger. Hops include Simcoe, Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic, Elixir, Warrior and Nectaron

— 5,865: Pounds of grain used in each 75-barrel batch of Pliny the Younger

— 1: Number of barrels of Pliny the Younger it takes to fill about 230 bottles or 397 10-oz pours of beer

— 25,000: Total number of guests (on average) who visit Russian River Brewing Co.’s two locations during the two-week Pliny the Younger release

Folding chair? Check. Comfortable shoes? Check. Snacks? Check. Patience? Check!

Beer enthusiasts from around the globe are gearing up for this year’s highly anticipated release of Pliny the Younger, Russian River Brewing Co.’s limited-edition, triple India pale ale.

Beginning Friday through April 4, the ultra-hoppy beer will be on-tap and in-bottle at the brewery’s downtown Santa Rosa and Windsor locations, where thousands of people have waited — some more than 12 hours — to taste the world-famous ale.

This year marks the 20th release of Pliny the Younger, which happens to coincide with the 20th birthday of Russian River Brewing Co.’s downtown Santa Rosa location. Its doors first opened April 3, 2004.

“This year is a huge milestone for us,” said Natalie Cilurzo, who purchased the company with her husband, Vince Cilurzo, from Guerneville’s Korbel Winery in 2003. “We’re really looking forward to celebrating everyone — especially with the employees that have been with us all 20 years.”

For Alexis Davidson, a Pliny fan from Cordelia, in Solano County, this will be her third time waiting for the in-person beer release. She plans to head to the Windsor brewpub April 3 with her husband to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the day they met.

“My husband and I like to take a day off from work to wait in line. It’s a great way to connect with each other,” said Davidson. "Standing in line isn’t bad, because we love talking to the other people waiting. There are a lot of great triple IPAs on the market now, but Russian River was the first — and the first to do it well.“

On Monday, the company surprised fans on social media with a brand-new Pliny the Younger logo, which depicts Mount Vesuvius exploding beer, hops and bottles of Younger above the Windsor brewery.

Timed for the beer’s 20th release, the new logo is a testament to both Pliny the Younger and his uncle, Roman philosopher Pliny the Elder — and their namesake brews at Russian River Brewing Co.

Where to get Pliny the Younger Russian River Brewing Co. Santa Rosa: 725 Fourth St.; 707-545-2337. Windsor: 700 Mitchell Lane; 707-545-2337. Hours: Both brewpubs will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through April 4. Pliny will be available each day until the brewpub runs out of that day’s allocation. Customers can expect long wait times, with lines starting to form around 5 a.m. or earlier. Information: russianriverbrewing.com/pliny-the-younger-release

In ancient Rome, the Elder is believed to have perished during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D., while the Younger, an author and lawyer, documented the historical event in various letters.

Also new this year is the option to purchase three bottles of Younger, instead of two, for $13.50 per bottle. A special, 20th anniversary gift box is complimentary with every three bottle purchase.

As for waiting in line, rumor has it the lines are shorter Monday through Thursday and during the evening at the Windsor location. Once inside, guests are allotted a maximum of 2½ hours at the pub.

Each guest is allotted three 10-oz pours of Pliny the Younger and three bottles to take home. Draft pours are not transferable, but bottle allocations can be transferred to other people in your party.

“A lot of people balk at waiting in line and ‘the chase’ for Younger, but that’s part of the fun!” said Davidson. “It brings the community together.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. Follow Sarah on Instagram at @whiskymuse.