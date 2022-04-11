Santa Rosa record swap features 75,000 records, a way to ‘preserve the past’

As one attendee described it: Sunday’s Sonoma County Record Swap was a music nerd’s paradise!

As a DJ spun old-school hip-hop, nearly 300 music lovers and vinyl collectors gathered inside Shady Oak Barrel House in Santa Rosa where they hovered excitedly over scores of crates and white boxes, sifting almost reverently through tens of thousands of records.

A collaboration of RadioThrift, a Santa Rosa record and vintage clothing store, and Shady Oak Barrel House taproom and beer garden, the event featured live music from six local DJs, and attendees could purchase vintage clothes and turntables, as well as food and craft beer.

The main attraction, though, was the nearly 75,000 records from over 20 local vendors and a mix of music stores, which attendees bought, sold and traded through the afternoon into the evening.

Jonny Hirschmugl, of Petaluma, who arrived with his wife, Jenny, said they’re both artists who often play records while they work at home in their art studio.

“It’s amazing to see this. We’re all kinds of music nerds,” Hirschmugl, 40, said as he hugged a stack of records. “The event is just a bunch of music nerds that get to hang out.”

Jason Lindell, owner of RadioThrift, had planned to hold the event in March 2020, but had to put it on hold due to the pandemic-related shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“For me, it’s all about this town, and like, trying to do it for the culture,” said Lindell, who was wearing orange-framed glasses. “When I was younger living here there were like 8, 9, 10 places to buy records and to buy music. When MP3 players came out then it was just one. It’s about getting excited about buying music.”

Lindell, a long-time collector, said he had albums in his storage shed for nearly six years until he found a good deal on a brick-and-mortar spot in Santa Rosa and opened up RadioThrift, which he described as a “speakeasy store,” in the summer of 2020.

Open most weekends, RadioThrift is located at 1005 Cleveland Ave., in Santa Rosa.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Lindell had to run back to his store to grab more records since he had already sold half of his collection, he said.

One seller, who said he has collected records since he was 15, showcased nearly 80 records that spanned old-school hip-hop, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll.

“I grew up collecting records, so I could transfer the music to my computer and make samples for hip-hop songs I’d produce,” said Noah Gonzalez, 30, of Santa Rosa. “When my son gets older, I’ll be able to play him my records. It’s cool. They remind us that we need to preserve the past.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.