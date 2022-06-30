Schedule of events: July 4 in Sonoma

The patriotic parade, festival and fireworks show are ready to pop, hosted by the Sonoma Valley Volunteer Firefighters. Here is a full schedule of the day’s event, along with some rules to remember.

∎ Vendors begin setting up – 6 a.m.

∎ All parade participants in place – 7:45 a.m.

∎ Roads close and firefighters sell mimosas – 8 a.m.

∎ Vendors open for business – 9 a.m.

∎ CorBen Williams of Transcendence Theatre Company sings ‘America the Beautiful’ – 9:55 a.m., City Hall horeshoe

∎ Parade Begins – 10 a.m.

∎ Patriotic ceremony, parade awards and National Anthem – 11:30 a.m., Grinstead Amphitheater

Music in the Grinstead Amphitheater:

o Takeoff Band – 12:30 p.m.

o Scarlett Letters – 2 p.m.

o The Illegitimate AC/DC – 3:30 p.m.

∎ Fireworks – Dusk, Gen. Vallejo Home field (note: no foot or car traffic allowed at the field)

Roads in the immediate area will be closed to traffic and parking from approximately 8 a.m. until after the ceremony, reopening between noon and 1 p.m.

Access will be closed in that time span on Spain Street between Second Street West and Second Street East; and on Napa Street between Second Street West and Second Street East.

Additional intersection closures typically include First Street West at Norrbom Road and McDonnell, on First Street East at Blue Wind Drive and Patten Street, as well as at Broadway at MacArthur.

Vendors and spectators can begin setting up on the Plaza as early as 6 a.m., but no earlier; chairs, personal belongings, canopies and blankets left overnight at the Plaza are subject to removal by Sonoma Police. Parade-goers are encouraged to set up before the parade begins, but pop-up tents are discouraged and will be removed if they block views, and generators are not allowed. No alcoholic beverages are allowed outside of the Plaza.