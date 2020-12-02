Subscribe

Send us your Santa tantrum photos

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 2, 2020, 1:37PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Where to see Santa in Sonoma County

Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa through Dec. 24. More details here.

Santa Rosa Plaza in Santa Rosa through Dec. 24. More details here.

Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa, Dec. 5-Dec. 6, Dec. 12-Dec. 13, Dec. 19. More details here.

Santa Claus has found a way to make guest appearances at a few places this year, including Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa. But not every kid is happy to see him.

Santa tantrums can be challenging for parents, but sometimes the photos make for humorous memories.

We want to see your favorite Santa tantrum photos, whether recent or not, for an upcoming photo gallery. Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with the photo, your name, city of residence, where and when the photo was taken, and how your holiday is different this year.

Click through the gallery above to see photos of Santa tantrums from the past few years.

