With garden-plucked ingredients at their peak now, summer cocktails are in a class of their own — especially in Sonoma County where pristine produce abounds.

We spoke with some our favorite local mixologists and spirits producers to source this list of refreshing summer sippers. So grab your cocktail shaker, fill up that ice bucket, and prepare to be the most popular person at your Fourth of July barbecue.

Basil Gimlet

The Basil Gimlet is an exquisite seasonal drink from cocktail guru Scott Beattie, beverage director at Barndiva in Healdsburg. It’s fresh, piquant, herbaceous and sings of summer. And it’s one of my favorite cocktails ever.

Makes 1 serving

10-12 fresh large basil leaves

2 ounces gin

1 ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

Add all but one basil leaf to a cocktail shaker and gently muddle. Add gin, lime juice and simple syrup. Add to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously for seven seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe or other small cocktail glass. Garnish with remaining basil leaf or your favorite edible flower.

Hot Summer Day

Watermelon and summer are iconic best friends, both enhancing the best qualities of the other. In the Hot Summer Day cocktail from Young & Yonder Spirits in Healdsburg, watermelon juice joins hands with vodka and fresh lime juice for a quintessential summer refresher.

“The Hot Summer Day is extremely refreshing and well-balanced without being overly sweet,” said Sarah Opatz, co-owner of Young & Yonder Spirits. “It’s all the best flavors of summer.”

Makes 1 serving

1 ½ ounces vodka

1 ½ ounces fresh watermelon juice

1 ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce simple syrup

Lime wheel, to garnish

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into highball glass over fresh ice and garnish with lime wheel.

Sonoma Rye Strawberry Iced Tea

This boozy, strawberry-infused twist on classic Southern sweet tea is a punchy alternative to your basic iced tea. Created by the team at Sonoma Distilling Co. with their Sonoma Straight Rye whiskey in the spotlight, it’s perfect for a Fourth of July barbecue or any sultry summer afternoon.

Makes 1 serving

2 large fresh strawberries, sliced into quarters

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

2 ounces Sonoma Straight Rye or other rye whiskey

¾ ounce simple syrup

Unsweetened iced tea, to top

Blueberries and strawberries, on a skewer, and fresh mint, to garnish

Add the strawberries and lemon juice to a shaker and gently muddle. Add the rye whiskey and simple syrup, fill with ice, and shake vigorously until well chilled.

Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with unsweetened iced tea and garnish with skewered berries and fresh mint.

Mezcal Hot & Spicy

Smoky mezcal, spicy jalapeño, tangy citrus and sweet agave are the power players in this zippy, complex cocktail from Perch + Plow restaurant and cocktail bar in downtown Santa Rosa. If you’re a fan of smoky mezcal, you can’t go wrong with the Mezcal Hot & Spicy.

Makes 1 serving

1 ½ ounces mezcal, like La Luna Artisanal

½ ounce blood orange juice

½ ounce fresh squeezed lime juice

½ ounce fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 slices fresh jalapeño

Splash of agave syrup

Dash of Tabasco sauce

Lime wedge, jalapeño slice, Tajin, to garnish

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously until cold. Strain into a highball glass rimmed with sea salt and Tajin. Garnish with lime wedge and jalapeño slice.

The Sky Lantern

The Sky Lantern, from Roof 106 at The Matheson in Healdsburg, is an ideal cocktail for summer because it is light, refreshing and bursting with brightness from the passion fruit. The heat from the habanero leads you to your next sip. It’s easy to make at home once you have all the ingredients.

Makes 2 servings

1 ounce Japanese whisky

1 ounce Amaro Nonino

1 ounce Aperol

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

¼ ounce passion fruit habanero purée (recipe follows)

Szechuan peppercorns, to garnish

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake until cold. Serve in a Collins glass over crushed ice garnished with cracked Szechuan peppercorns to tingle the taste buds.

To make the passion fruit habanero purée: Cut eight passion fruits in half and scoop pulp into a blender. Lightly pulse to remove the fruit from the seeds (do not fully blend). Strain liquid into a container to remove the seeds.

Add 2 tablespoons of water and 1 tablespoon sugar and stir. Add half of a thinly sliced habanero to passion-fruit mixture and let sit overnight. For less spice, cut habanero amount in half. Remove habanero before use.

