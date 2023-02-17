Sonoma County breweries you can drink at right now

With the news that longtime Sonoma County brewery Bear Republic Brewing Co. is being sold to San Leandro-based Drake’s Brewing Co., the list of local beermakers just got a little shorter.

Still, there are well over a dozen Sonoma County breweries operating right now, and many of them have a place for locals to pull up a stool and try their beer, fresh from the tap or can or bottle.

Here’s our list of Sonoma County breweries you can visit right now. Don’t see your favorite local crafter? Let us know in the comments.

Barrel Brothers Brewing Co., 399 Business Park Court, No. 506, Windsor. Pilsners, IPAs and porters, non-alcoholic beers, craft cocktails. barrelbrothersbrewing.com.

Civilization Brewing Co., 490 Mendocino Ave. Suite104, Santa Rosa. IPA’s, lagers, porters. civilizationbrewingcompany.com.

Cooperage Brewing Co., 981 Airway Court, Suite G, Santa Rosa. Pale ales, pilsners, IPAs, oatmeal stout, sours. cooperagebrewing.com.

Crooked Goat Brewing, 120 Morris St., Suite 120, Sebastopol; 110 Howard St., Petaluma. IPAs, raspberry and blackberry ale, vanilla bean stout, pilsners, hard seltzers. crookedgoatbrewing.com.

Cuver, 7704 Bell Road, No. A, Windsor. Saison ales, pilsners, Belgian IPAs, barrel-aged sours. cuverbrewing.com.

Fogbelt Brewing Co., 1305 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa; 410 Hudson St., Healdsburg. West Coast IPAs, lagers, blonde ales, barrel-aged stouts. fogbeltbrewing.com.

HenHouse Brewing, 322 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa; 1333 North McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. West Coast IPAs, hazy pale ales, barrel-aged dark sours, imperial stouts. henhousebrewing.com.

HopMonk, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol; 691 Broadway, Sonoma. IPAs, pale ales, kellerbier. hopmonk.com.

Iron Ox Brewing Co., 3334 Industrial Dr., Santa Rosa. Pilsers, tart lagers, kettle sours, IPAs. ironoxbeer.com.

Lagunitas Brewing Co., 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. IPAs of all hazes. lagunitas.com.

Moonlight Brewing Co., 3350 Coffey Lane, Suite D, Santa Rosa. Black lager, Czech-style pilsners and lagers, IPAs. moonlightbrewing.com.

Old Caz, 5625 State Farm Drive, Suite 17, Rohnert Park. West Coast IPAs, porters, hard seltzers. oldcaz.com.

Old Possum Brewing, 357 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa. IPAs, lagers, stouts. oldpossumbrewing.com.

Palooza Brewery & Gastropub, 8910 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. Hazy IPAs, pilsners, brown ales. paloozafresh.com.

Parliament Brewing Co., 5865 Labath Ave., Unit No. 9 Rohnert Park. IPAs, German-style pilsners, porters, kettle sours. parliamentbrewing.com.

Russian River Brewing Co., 725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor. California style ales, Belgian style ales, IPAs. russianriverbrewing.com.

Shady Oak Barrel House, 420 First St., Santa Rosa. Sour and barrel-aged beers. shadyoakbarrelhouse.com.

Sonoma Springs Brewing Co., 19449 Riverside Drive, Suite 101, Sonoma. IPAs, Mexican pilsners and lagers. sonomaspringsbrewing.com.

Stumptown Brewery, 15045 River Rd., Guerneville. Pale ales, IPAs, pilsners, cream ales. stumptown.com.

Wolf House Brewing Co., 131 East 1st St., Cloverdale. IPAs, ales, lagers. wolfhousebrewing.com.

Woodfour Brewing Co., 6780 Depot St., No. 160, Sebastopol. IPAs, porters, stouts, lagers, dark wheat ales. woodfourbrewing.com.