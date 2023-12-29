Voting with their library cards, Sonoma County readers threw their overwhelming support to John Grisham, making his legal thriller “The Boys from Biloxi” the Sonoma County Library’s most checked-out book of 2023. The book, released in 2022, was checked out a whopping 263,023 times over the past 12 months.

So tell us again how nobody reads anymore?

Throughout the country, libraries are crunching their numbers to produce their top-10 lists, and the results seem to underscore that when it comes to reading tastes, Americans are, as they commonly say in Thailand, “Same-same, but different.”

Readers in New York City and Washington, D.C., clambered for “Lessons in Chemistry.” Bonnie Garmus’s best selling novel, recently made into a TV series on Apple TV, is about a woman chemist in the early 1960s who, as the reluctant host of a cooking show, subversively teaches women about more than blanching and braising. “Lessons in Chemistry” was the San Francisco Public Library’s most checked-out book of the year.

While it wasn’t No. 1 in Sonoma County, it was among the county’s top 10 books and was a top favorite among e-books and audiobooks.

The numbers provide a snapshot of Sonoma County’s reading preferences, and in terms of categories, locals go more for novels than nonfiction, said Jaime Anderson, collection services division manager for the Sonoma County Library.

Nine of the 10 most checked-out books were fiction. The exception was Prince Harry’s explosive “Spare,” which also was the most checked-out nonfiction book.

When you break down the numbers, there is not a huge difference between the number of people who checked out Grisham’s book and those who dove into the royal tell-all by the prince who traded England for a California life. “Spare” clocked in with 235,205 checkouts.

Still, those astronomical numbers are just a fraction of the 4,055,981 items checked out collectively from all 15 branches (including the Bibliobus, rural stations and the History and Genealogical Library) between January and December.

And in case you haven’t visited your local library lately, know that it now offers not just books, DVDs, movies for streaming and e-books, but audiovisual equipment, tool kits and even regional and state park passes.

Anderson said 5,852 California State Parks passes were checked out this year; a pass can save a family $10 per car in parking fees. Because you can check it out like any book for three weeks, you can rack up savings when you visit more parks.

In 2023, library cardholders checked out 427 Sonoma County Regional Parks Discovery Backpacks, available at every branch and filled with a parking pass, a parks map, trail itineraries, hiking tips and wildlife guides. They’re good at all 56 regional parks in Sonoma County.

Does anyone read anymore?

A Gallup poll earlier this year suggested that American reading habits are declining.

People surveyed reported reading 12.6 books in the past year, down by two to three books between 2001 and 2016 and the lowest of any survey dating back to 1990.

And yet, library checkouts are on the rise in Sonoma County, Anderson said.

In fiscal year 2018-2019, library card holders checked out 4,446,831 items, which was 609,150 fewer than this year. Digital media drove the demand, with an almost threefold increase in digital media checkouts, from 485,798 to 1,444,647 this year.

Among the top 10 digital titles Sonoma County readers borrowed was Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” Stanford medical professor and bestselling author Abraham Verghese’s “The Covenant of Water” and Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass.”

Tastes in movies ranged from blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick” to the dark Irish comedy, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a nominee for Best Picture this year.

Santa Rosa author Maia Kobabe’s acclaimed graphic memoir “Gender Queer,” published in 2019, did not make any top-10 list. But it had the distinction of being the American Library Association’s Most Challenged Book of the Year.

“Nationwide, there has been an uptick in library books being challenged for removal or, in worst cases, being banned, which means library boards have to pull a book permanently from their collection,” Anderson said.

Kobabe’s book has not been challenged in Sonoma County. The Sonoma County Library does have a form for challenging or filing a formal complaint about material in the collection, but there were no challenges this year, she added.

Graphic novels for teens

Graphic novels are gaining popularity among all age groups, but particularly among kids and teens.