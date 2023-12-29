Sonoma County readers vote with their library cards: 2023’s winner is John Grisham ‘The Boys from Biloxi’

Local readers threw their overwhelming support to John Grisham, making his legal thriller “The Boys from Biloxi” the Sonoma County Library’s most checked-out book of 2023.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 29, 2023, 1:14PM
Updated 7 minutes ago

Voting with their library cards, Sonoma County readers threw their overwhelming support to John Grisham, making his legal thriller “The Boys from Biloxi” the Sonoma County Library’s most checked-out book of 2023. The book, released in 2022, was checked out a whopping 263,023 times over the past 12 months.

So tell us again how nobody reads anymore?

Throughout the country, libraries are crunching their numbers to produce their top-10 lists, and the results seem to underscore that when it comes to reading tastes, Americans are, as they commonly say in Thailand, “Same-same, but different.”

Readers in New York City and Washington, D.C., clambered for “Lessons in Chemistry.” Bonnie Garmus’s best selling novel, recently made into a TV series on Apple TV, is about a woman chemist in the early 1960s who, as the reluctant host of a cooking show, subversively teaches women about more than blanching and braising. “Lessons in Chemistry” was the San Francisco Public Library’s most checked-out book of the year.

While it wasn’t No. 1 in Sonoma County, it was among the county’s top 10 books and was a top favorite among e-books and audiobooks.

The numbers provide a snapshot of Sonoma County’s reading preferences, and in terms of categories, locals go more for novels than nonfiction, said Jaime Anderson, collection services division manager for the Sonoma County Library.

Nine of the 10 most checked-out books were fiction. The exception was Prince Harry’s explosive “Spare,” which also was the most checked-out nonfiction book.

When you break down the numbers, there is not a huge difference between the number of people who checked out Grisham’s book and those who dove into the royal tell-all by the prince who traded England for a California life. “Spare” clocked in with 235,205 checkouts.

Still, those astronomical numbers are just a fraction of the 4,055,981 items checked out collectively from all 15 branches (including the Bibliobus, rural stations and the History and Genealogical Library) between January and December.

And in case you haven’t visited your local library lately, know that it now offers not just books, DVDs, movies for streaming and e-books, but audiovisual equipment, tool kits and even regional and state park passes.

Anderson said 5,852 California State Parks passes were checked out this year; a pass can save a family $10 per car in parking fees. Because you can check it out like any book for three weeks, you can rack up savings when you visit more parks.

In 2023, library cardholders checked out 427 Sonoma County Regional Parks Discovery Backpacks, available at every branch and filled with a parking pass, a parks map, trail itineraries, hiking tips and wildlife guides. They’re good at all 56 regional parks in Sonoma County.

Does anyone read anymore?

A Gallup poll earlier this year suggested that American reading habits are declining.

People surveyed reported reading 12.6 books in the past year, down by two to three books between 2001 and 2016 and the lowest of any survey dating back to 1990.

And yet, library checkouts are on the rise in Sonoma County, Anderson said.

In fiscal year 2018-2019, library card holders checked out 4,446,831 items, which was 609,150 fewer than this year. Digital media drove the demand, with an almost threefold increase in digital media checkouts, from 485,798 to 1,444,647 this year.

Among the top 10 digital titles Sonoma County readers borrowed was Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” Stanford medical professor and bestselling author Abraham Verghese’s “The Covenant of Water” and Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass.”

Tastes in movies ranged from blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick” to the dark Irish comedy, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a nominee for Best Picture this year.

Santa Rosa author Maia Kobabe’s acclaimed graphic memoir “Gender Queer,” published in 2019, did not make any top-10 list. But it had the distinction of being the American Library Association’s Most Challenged Book of the Year.

“Nationwide, there has been an uptick in library books being challenged for removal or, in worst cases, being banned, which means library boards have to pull a book permanently from their collection,” Anderson said.

Kobabe’s book has not been challenged in Sonoma County. The Sonoma County Library does have a form for challenging or filing a formal complaint about material in the collection, but there were no challenges this year, she added.

Graphic novels for teens

Graphic novels are gaining popularity among all age groups, but particularly among kids and teens.

The top 10 books for kids and teens includes graphic novels “Spy Camp: The Graphic Novel” and the latest in the Hilo graphic novel series, “Hilo Book 9: Gina and the Last City on Earth.”

With the long winter months stretching ahead, the top-books lists can serve as a good tip sheet from your Sonoma County neighbors about what might make for good reading and viewing. The library staff also picked out their own favorites of the year. You can see those at sonoma-library.org/2023StaffPicks.

Many people’s budgets took a major hit after last year’s nearly 7% inflation rate. Energy costs were up more than 9%. The sticker shock has also hit the book market, making the library an attractive choice readers.

“It can really save a bundle of money,” Anderson said. “Even if it’s not about finances for your family, not everyone can have the space to buy and store all of the books they might want to read or need for research. We’re all about sharing.”

Top 10 most checked-out books

“The Boys from Biloxi,” John Grisham

“Mad Honey,” Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

“Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver

“Spare,” Prince Harry

“It Starts With Us,” Colleen Hoover

“Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus

“Desert Star,” Michael Connelly

“Our Missing Hearts,” Celeste Ng

“A World of Curiosities,” Louise Penny

“Someone Else’s Shoes,” Jojo Moyes

Top 10 e-books and audiobooks

Audiobook: “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (unabridged)

Audiobook: “Spare,” Prince Harry (unabridged)

Audiobook: “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (unabridged)

Audiobook: “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver

E-book: “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus

Audiobook: “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus

Audiobook: “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (unabridged)

Audiobook: “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver (unabridged)

Audiobook: “101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think,” Brianna Wiest (unabridged)

Audiobook: “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” Robin Wall Kimmerer (unabridged)

Top 10 adult nonfiction books

“Spare,” Prince Harry

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama

“I’m Glad My Mom Died,“ Jennette McCurdy

“Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Matthew Perry

“The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann

“Crying in H Mart: A Memoir,” Michelle Zauner

“Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity,” Peter Attia

“Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown

“How to Keep House While Drowning: A Gentle Approach to Cleaning and Organizing,” KC Davis

“Happy-go-lucky,” David Sedaris

Top 10 movies

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans“

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Whale”

“Tar”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“A Man Called Otto”

“Babylon”

“Amsterdam”

“The Menu”

Top 10 children’s books

“Dogman: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea,” Dav Pilkey

“Baby-sitters Little Sister: Karen’s Birthday,” Katy Farina

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: No Brainer,” Jeff Kinney

“Hilo Book 9: Gina and the Last City on Earth,” Judd Winick

“Big Nate: Nailed It!” Lincoln Peirce

“Spy Camp: The Graphic Novel,” Stuart Gibbs

“Squished: A Graphic Novel,” Megan Wagner Lloyd

“The One and Only Ruby,” Katherine Applegate

“School Trip: A Graphic Novel,” Jerry Craft

“Dragon Masters: Curse of the Shadow Dragon,” Tracey West

Reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor