Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

SONOMA OVERNIGHT SUPPORT

Prepare and package meals for homeless people

Sonoma Overnight Support, or SOS, needs volunteers in the Springs area of the Sonoma Valley to prepare and package food for breakfast and lunch five days a week. The nonprofit is dedicated to sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. Founded in 2003, they currently support our clientele to find safe housing and serves over 5,000 free meals per month at Sonoma Springs Community Hall on Highway 12. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Andy Gonzalez at 415-810-9051 or sign up online at sonomaovernightsupport.org.

ARTSTART

Help make art happen

Artstart, is looking for volunteers who can assist with setting up art installations, help in the studio or around the office, or participate in one of the nonprofit’s committees. The Santa Rosa nonprofit, started in 1999, supports apprenticeships for youths aged 14 to 20 and the creation of public art. Contact Jayne Burns at jadebyrdz@comcast.net or 707-546-2345. Visit artstart.us for more information.

F.I.S.H.

Assist at food pantry

The FISH food pantry in Santa Rosa needs volunteers for a number of roles, such as picking up food from local retailers or the Redwood Empire Food Bank; receiving and organizing donations at the food pantry; and public-facing distribution of food, which includes bagging groceries or directly interacting with food bank clients. Training is provided, and schedules are flexible. The food bank is at 1710 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa. Visit fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

TREASURE HOUSE

Help benefit YWCA shelter

The Treasure House consignment shop, which benefits the women and children’s safe house run by the YWCA, is looking for volunteers. The high-end consignment shop also receives donations. Volunteers should possess an outgoing personality, good work ethic and a strong retail sales and hospitality background, along with basic computer skills. Two four-hour shifts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., are required a month with an occasional Saturday. Call 707-523-1188 or stop by the shop at 3450 Airway Drive, Suite E, in Santa Rosa for more information.

CIRCUIT RIDER COMMUNITY SERVICES

Help Windsor seniors get around

The Windsor Wheels program, which provides free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, is looking for volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment. Volunteer shifts as short as two hours are available. Drivers use their own vehicles and cover gas costs. The program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, matches drivers with riders and provides protective equipment. For more information, visit circuitridercs.org or call Karina Zappa at 707-838-6641, ext. 244.

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Help feed people with illnesses

Ceres Community Project needs adult volunteers to help with meal preparation and distribution. The nonprofit distributes healthy meals to people with serious illnesses, including cancer. Its three program sites serve Sonoma and Marin counties. People who can help with meal preparation and cooking, as well as bagging or packing, are needed. Santa Rosa meal prep shifts are 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Santa Rosa bagging and packing shift runs 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. Email volunteers@ceresproject.org for information or to volunteer. You can also register online at tfaforms.com/4852303.

ROBERT FERGUSON OBSERVATORY

Be an ambassador to the stars

The Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park seeks volunteers to help bring its astronomy-related programs to the public. Prior astronomy knowledge is not necessary. Fill out an application at rfo.org/index.php/volunteer to find out when the next volunteer training will take place.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Be an interpreter for Spanish speakers in need

Volunteer bilingual interpreters are needed to assist clients and Catholic Charities staff at different locations. Accurately interpret questions and answers between clients, other volunteers or staff. People comfortable working with clients from diverse backgrounds including those with limited English ability are preferred. Desired language skills are English/Spanish. Contact Carrie Wooldridge at cwooldridge@srcharities.org or 707-308-4805.

REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK

Package and distribute food

Redwood Empire Food Bank, the North Coast’s largest food relief organization, has several volunteer opportunities available:

*Help glean and package fresh produce, assemble grocery boxes and sort donated staple pantry items in Santa Rosa. Shifts are 7-9 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers may work multiple shifts. The work is outdoors, with social distancing protocols in place, so dress appropriately. Bring your own food and water. Visit bit.ly/3qdSa7S to register.