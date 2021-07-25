Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

SALVATION ARMY SANTA ROSA

Help in the family services department

The Salvation Army needs volunteers at its Santa Rosa warehouse, where people come to get food assistance. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to help bag and sort food and fill up shopping carts to wheel out to families and individuals in need. To volunteer or learn more, visit bit.ly/3xPslOb.

Be a back-to-school ‘shopperone’

The Salvation Army’s Santa Rosa Corps needs volunteer “shopperones” for its back-to-school shopping event on Aug. 6. About 100 volunteers will help 100 students pick out $150 worth of school clothes at JCPenney in Coddingtown Mall. Preregistration for the event, which starts at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m., is required. Visit bit.ly/3ifs2pq for more information or to sign up.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Serve meals to seniors

The Council on Aging is looking for volunteers to take guests’ orders and serve hot meals to food-insecure seniors at community dining sites around Sonoma County, including Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Guerneville, Occidental, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Windsor. Volunteers must be able to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143, ext. 121 to learn more or sign up.

HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY

Help stage 20th anniversary gala

Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County is looking for fun, energetic, tech-comfortable volunteers to help stage its 20th anniversary gala from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 28. Volunteers are needed to help set up and take down the event, check in guests, assist with the auction, work drink stations and serve and bus tables. For more information, visit healthcarefoundation.net/get-involved/volunteer/

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY

Experienced dog walkers needed

The Humane Society of Sonoma County is seeking dog walkers. You don't need to be a professional dog walker, but some experience with different types of dogs is extremely helpful. The attention and walks volunteers provide help the dogs develop trust and a sense of comfort and safety, increasing their adoptability. Shifts that are most in need of volunteers are 7-8:30 a.m., though walkers are also needed 4-6 p.m.

To volunteer or learn more, please visit bit.ly/3zadLkF.

PETALUMA BOUNTY FARM

Try your hand at farming

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. Its mission is healthy food for everyone through collaboration, education and promoting self-reliance. Volunteer activities include helping with harvesting produce, weeding, planting and specialty activities such as preparing the produce for the farmers market. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursdays. All ages, though small children should be accompanied by an adult, are welcome. For more information, visit calendly.com/bountyfarm/volunteer.

FORGOTTEN FELINES OF SONOMA COUNTY

Help foster cats and kittens

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County needs foster parents and families for cats or kittens in need. Fostering tends to be a seasonal activity, busiest in spring and summer, though the agency needs fosters year-round. Volunteers must have patience, love, dedication and energy to spare. Volunteers take part in an orientation and training and need to be available Tuesdays after 3 p.m. to bring their fosters in for medical appointments.

Help trap feral or wild cats

Forgotten Felines is looking for animal lovers to join its trapping program, which captures homeless, vulnerable, feral and community cats so that they can be spayed or neutered and given medical attention. Trappers can work solo or with a family member or friend. Volunteers should be at least 18, able to carry a trapped cat and bend, stoop or kneel to traps on the ground. Trapping assignments generally take a few days or evenings to complete. A six-month commitment is required.

Join the spay and neuter team

Forgotten Felines is looking for a volunteer or two to join its spay and neuter clinic team. The nonprofit holds weekly clinics for the homeless, stray, free-roaming, feral and community cats in Sonoma County. It needs an intake person for either Monday mornings, Wednesday mornings, or both depending on that person's interest and availability. This volunteer, who must be 18 or older, interacts with the public and helps transport cats in carriers and assists with setting up the spay van for the day's surgeries. The new team member is needed from 7-9:30 a.m. Please express if you want to do 1 or both days. A six-month commitment is desired.