Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

THIRD STREET FAMILY GARDEN

Help prep garden

The Third Street Family Garden at West Third Street and Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa needs help with pulling hay or grass in and around garden plots, as well as with laying down chips. This is all safe and outside work, and tools are provided. Hours available daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To apply, visit bit.ly/3jXpMnG.

FORGOTTEN FELINES OF SONOMA COUNTY

Assist in thrift store

Forgotten Felines is looking for volunteers to help with several tasks at its Pick of The Litter Thrift & Gift. The store helps support Forgotten Felines’ mission: caring for the vulnerable and homeless cats in our community. The group seeks to fill shifts lasting from one to four hours. Flexibile schedules are available once volunteers are trained. A minimum six-month commitment is preferred. Volunteers must be 16 or older. The work may require standing, lifting nonheavy objects, walking and mobility and bending over. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required. Visit bit.ly/3g4toTF.

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

Put together evacuee kits

Petaluma People Services Center is looking for service clubs to put together comfort kits to be given to evacuues in the event of a disaster. Gather the supplies, put them together in little bags and drop them off at PPSC. Comfort kids should include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, hotel size toiletries and a handwritten note. No number of kits is too small or too large. If your group can only put together the supplies for 10 kits, the organization will take them will take them. For information, please contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Prepare, package meals

The Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels kitchen is looking for volunteers to help prepare and package meals. Each meal needs to be run through a sealing machine and every meal comes with a drink, piece of fruit and a roll which needs to be bagged and other various tasks in a commercial kitchen. Help is needed between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Fridays. Most volunteers work 2 to 4 hours one day a week. This is a great opportunity for students to do service hours. Volunteers can choose the days and times that are most convenient. Contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143, ext 121.

FIELD OF DREAMS

New nonprofit needs outreach workers

Field of Dreams is a newly forming nonprofit organization that is building its outreach team. It needs dedicated bilingual healthcare providers to give brief presentations on health issues to Sonoma County field and factory workers at work sites. The presentations will include subjects of special interest to this population: that is, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infection control and body mechanics. Concurrently, other volunteers will provide blood pressure and diabetes screenings. This program will be carried out in collaboration with employers and county healthcare services. The organization needs physicians, nurses, physical therapists, community health workers and volunteers with no medical background. Contact Pat Rosales, registered nurse, at patrosebushes@yahoo.com

HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY

Help stage 20th anniversary gala

Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County is looking for fun, energetic, tech-comfortable volunteers to help stage its 20th anniversary gala from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 28. Volunteers are needed to help set up and take down the event, check in guests, assist with the auction, work drink stations and serve and bus tables. For more information, visit healthcarefoundation.net/get-involved/volunteer/

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY

Experienced dog walkers needed

The Humane Society of Sonoma County is seeking dog walkers. You don't need to be a professional dog walker, but some experience with different types of dogs is extremely helpful. The attention and walks volunteers provide help the dogs develop trust and a sense of comfort and safety, increasing their adoptability. Shifts that are most in need of volunteers are 7-8:30 a.m., though walkers are also needed 4-6 p.m.

To volunteer or learn more, please visit bit.ly/3zadLkF.

PETALUMA BOUNTY FARM

Try your hand at farming

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. Its mission is healthy food for everyone through collaboration, eduction and promoting self-reliance. Volunteer activities include helping with harvesting produce, weeding, planting and specialty activities such as preparing the produce for the farmers market. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursdays. All ages, though small children should be accompanied by an adult, are welcome. For more information, visit calendly.com/bountyfarm/volunteer.

SALVATION ARMY SANTA ROSA

Help in the family services department

The Salvation Army needs volunteers at its Santa Rosa warehouse, where people come to get food assistance. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to help bag and sort food and fill up shopping carts to wheel out to families and individuals in need. To volunteer or learn more, visit bit.ly/3xPslOb.

SONOMA OVERNIGHT SUPPORT

Prepare and package meals for homeless people

Sonoma Overnight Support, or SOS, needs volunteers in the Springs area of the Sonoma Valley to prepare and package food for breakfast and lunch five days a week. The nonprofit is dedicated to sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. Founded in 2003, it helps clientele to find safe housing and serves over 5,000 free meals per month at Sonoma Springs Community Hall on Highway 12. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Andy Gonzalez at 415-810-9051 or sign up online at sonomaovernightsupport.org.

TREASURE HOUSE

Help benefit YWCA shelter

The Treasure House consignment shop, which benefits the women and children’s safe house run by the YWCA, is looking for volunteers. The high-end consignment shop also receives donations. Volunteers should possess an outgoing personality, good work ethic and a strong retail sales and hospitality background, along with basic computer skills. Two four-hour shifts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., are required a month with an occasional Saturday. Call 707-523-1188 or stop by the shop at 3450 Airway Drive, Suite E, in Santa Rosa for more information.

TO LEARN MORE or CONTRIBUTE AN ITEM

E-mail your news about volunteer opportunities to eric.wittmershaus@pressdemocrat.com. To explore additional volunteer opportunities, contact the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County at 707-573-3399 or info@volunteernow.org.