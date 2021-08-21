Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Help with food drives

Food for Thought has Saturday food drives this month and next and needs volunteers to staff them. Food drives are a really fun and helpful way to collect much needed groceries for clients at various locations throughout Sonoma County. The pick up shift at the end of the day requires a volunteer to come to the food drive location, collect our food and fund donations, then return them to the food pantry in Forestville. COVID-19 safety guidelines are place to keep volunteers and donors safe. For more information, bit.ly/3ydkUju

JUVENILE JUSTICE COMMISSION

Serve as an appointee

Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity to improve the lives of Sonoma County’s youth? Consider applying to the Juvenile Justice Commission. To learn more about the commission and submit an application, visit bit.ly/3sAm9If

RED CROSS

Lend a hand in disaster response

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters. Volunteers are also needed who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you. For more information, visit rdcrss.org/3kb2Jpz or email local offices at volunteersmm@redcross.org.

FIELD OF DREAMS

New nonprofit needs outreach workers

Field of Dreams is a newly forming nonprofit organization that is building its outreach team. It needs dedicated bilingual healthcare providers to give brief presentations on health issues to Sonoma County field and factory workers at work sites. The presentations will include subjects of special interest to this population: that is, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infection control and body mechanics. Concurrently, other volunteers will provide blood pressure and diabetes screenings. This program will be carried out in collaboration with employers and county healthcare services. The organization needs physicians, nurses, physical therapists, community health workers and volunteers with no medical background. Contact Pat Rosales, registered nurse, at patrosebushes@yahoo.com

HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY

Help stage 20th anniversary gala

Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County is looking for fun, energetic, tech-comfortable volunteers to help stage its 20th anniversary gala from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 28. Volunteers are needed to help set up and take down the event, check in guests, assist with the auction, work drink stations and serve and bus tables. For more information, visit healthcarefoundation.net/get-involved/volunteer/

THIRD STREET FAMILY GARDEN

Help prep garden

The Third Street Family Garden at West Third Street and Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa needs help with pulling hay or grass in and around garden plots, as well as with laying down chips. This is all safe and outside work, and tools are provided. Hours available daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To apply, visit bit.ly/3jXpMnG.

SONOMA OVERNIGHT SUPPORT

Prepare and package meals for homeless people

Sonoma Overnight Support, or SOS, needs volunteers in the Springs area of the Sonoma Valley to prepare and package food for breakfast and lunch five days a week. The nonprofit is dedicated to sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. Founded in 2003, it helps clientele to find safe housing and serves over 5,000 free meals per month at Sonoma Springs Community Hall on Highway 12. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Andy Gonzalez at 415-810-9051 or sign up online at sonomaovernightsupport.org.

FORGOTTEN FELINES OF SONOMA COUNTY

Assist in thrift store

Forgotten Felines is looking for volunteers to help with several tasks at its Pick of The Litter Thrift & Gift. The store helps support Forgotten Felines’ mission: caring for the vulnerable and homeless cats in our community. The group seeks to fill shifts lasting from one to four hours. Flexibile schedules are available once volunteers are trained. A minimum six-month commitment is preferred. Volunteers must be 16 or older. The work may require standing, lifting nonheavy objects, walking and mobility and bending over. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required. Visit bit.ly/3g4toTF.