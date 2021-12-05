Sonoma County volunteer opportunities
SONOMA COUNTY COAD
Spanish speakers needed for vaccine sites
Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of community agencies that fosters effective service delivery to those affected by disasters, is looking for volunteers to help the Spanish-speaking community navigate COVID-19 vaccinations. The need for bilingual or multi-lingual volunteers is ongoing as Sonoma County works hard to vaccinate children against the deadly respiratory illness. Volunteers who are multi-cultural, bilingual or multi-lingual or have cross-cultural sensitivity skills are encouraged to apply. Other relevant experience may include personal, family, or other lived experience dealing with inequitable economic, social, health and educational systems and environments. Shifts are available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Shifts are generally at elementary school pop-up clinics. Volunteer at volunteernow.org/sonoma-county-coad.
HOMES 4 THE HOMELESS
Help people displaced by homelessness
Homes 4 the Homeless needs volunteers interested in outreach, marketing, fundraising, grant writing, web design, social media, graphic design, video production, blogging, writing, research and various clerical and administrative tasks. The organization specializes in shelter design and project management to help people displaced by economic homelessness or natural disasters with an array of support and services. Volunteer at homes4thehomeless.org or call 707-243-8022.
COUNCIL ON AGING
Help serve food to seniors
The Council on Aging needs volunteers for its community dining site in the town of Sonoma, which allows senior guests to experience restaurant-style dining in the comfort of a familiar place. Guests enjoy their meal of choice at a family-style table with a group of other community patrons. The organization seeks friendly, fully vaccinated volunteers who can take guest orders and serve hot meals with warm smiles to food-insecure seniors. Help is needed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays in Sonoma. Proof of vaccination is required. Contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143, ext. 121.
FORGOTTEN FELINES
Help trap feral cats for spaying, neutering
Forgotten Felines is looking for animal lovers to join its trapping program, which captures homeless, vulnerable, feral and community cats so that they can be spayed or neutered and given medical attention. Trappers can work solo or with a family member or friend. Volunteers should be at least 18, able to carry a trapped cat and bend, stoop or kneel to traps on the ground. Trapping assignments generally take a few days or evenings to complete. Trapping usually happens the night before a spay-or-neuter clinic day or early morning of a clinic day — Sunday night, before 8:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday night or before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A six-month commitment is required. Volunteer at forgottenfelines.volunteerhub.com.
ROSELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT
Become a Through College mentor
Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep are seeking positive, enthusiastic, and educated adults who would like to make a difference in helping high school students achieve their dreams of successful college experiences. To make each of these dreams a reality, the district started the Through College Mentoring Program, and needs help. Most of the students will be first-generation high school graduates, and many of them come from low-income households, where English is a second language. They have the drive and desire to achieve great things, but most lack the support, guidance and resources at home to help them reach their full potential. Mentors act as a resource and support for a student and help him/her successfully complete high school and transition into college. Monthly trainings cover the academic piece, but equally important is expanding the students’ experiences and helping them see what is out beyond the Roseland community. A 2½ year commitment of 2 hours monthly is desired. Visit bit.ly/3IhLcam to learn more or volunteer.
COUNCIL ON AGING
Deliver meals on wheels
COUNCIL ON AGING
Deliver meals for seniors
The Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers to come to the kitchen to pick up meals, then deliver the food and return the delivery bags. Deliveries occur between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and last two to three hours. The meals are stored in coolers and bags that weigh up to 25 pounds. Volunteers, who use their own vehicles, deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors, providing a welfare check and a friendly "Hello!" Volunteers are often the only visitor the senior has had that day. Council on Aging require a six-month or longer commitment. Typically volunteers are assigned to a route which they do once a week. Volunteer at www.councilonaging.com/volunteers, call 707-525-0143, ext. 121 or email lgalten@councilonaging.com.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: