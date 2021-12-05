PAWS FOR LOVE FOUNDATION

Help put on fundraising event

The Paws for Love Foundation is seeking volunteers to help put on its 23rd annual Paws for Love fundraising auction and animal art show on Feb. 12. Volunteers are needed to handle donations, facilitate live and silent auctions as well as art sales, plus act as greeters, servers and cashiers, among other duties. The first recruitment meeting takes place from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 11 in the Willow Room at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College, Santa Rosa. Masks are required as per county guidelines. Proceeds from the event will fund surgeries, medical care, and adoption support for homeless pets. For more information email ellyn@pawsforlove.info.

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Help feed people with illnesses

The Ceres Community Project, which provides nourishing, organic meals to people with serious illnesses and their families, needs adult volunteers for its Santa Rosa kitchen team. Volunteers are needed from 8:30-11 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays for morning food prep, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for afternoon cooking and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays for food prep. Both teen and adult volunteers are needed. To apply for for more information, visit ceresproject.org or call 707-829-5833, ext. 221.

PETALUMA BOUNTY

Volunteer on the farm

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. The Bounty Farm has volunteer hours from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays. Thursday volunteer hours will begin March 4 from 3-6 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome, though small children 10 and under should be accompanied by an adult, and 18 and under should have a waiver signed by an adult prior to participation. Volunteers help with harvesting produce, weeding, planting and engaging in specialty activities such as preparing produce for a farmers market. Volunteer at bit.ly/3C40yLv.

COVIA

Pay visits to older adults

Covia’s Social Call program seeks volunteers to be paired with an older adult for weekly friendly visits. Volunteers provide social support and friendship, connecting with the same older adult once a week by phone or video-conference. Volunteers receive training and ongoing support, are matched with an adult 60 years or older, commit to one 30-45 minute call per week for at least six months and must undergo a background check, with the cost covered by Covia. Email socialcall@covia.org.

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER AND NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

Secret Santa volunteers needed

Secret Santa, a program of the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership, works to provide for those in need. Staff and volunteers organize a gift distribution drive that serves children, teens, adults and seniors throughout Sonoma County. Volunteers are needed to check in families and verify their identities and letter numbers as well as deliver gifts to cars on Dec. 11 and 12. Bring a mask, your own water bottle and weather-appropriate attire. The event will take place rain or shine. All volunteers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and follow appropriate COVID protocols. Volunteer at bit.ly/2YodPk1. The event also needs packaging volunteers on the same two days to fill toy bags for families and hand them off to other team members for delivery. Sign up at bit.ly/3EPWsrY.

JEWISH COMMUNITY FREE CLINIC

Help provide free therapy

The Jewish Community Free Clinic offers free mental health services to all members of the community experiencing anxiety, depression and phase-of-life problems. The clinic is seeking volunteer licensed therapists and associates who can offer four or more hours per week. Spanish-speaking therapists are especially needed. Email Mark Bender at mark@jewishfreeclinic.org or visit jewishfreeclinic.org.

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

Help create comfort kits

Petaluma People Services Center is looking for service clubs to put together comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Gather the supplies, put them together in little bags and drop them off at PPSC. Comfort kits should include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, hotel-sized toiletries and a handwritten note. No number of kits is too small or too large. If your club can only put together the supplies for 10 kits, PPSC will take them. Contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.

Help prepare meals for people with illnesses

Ceres Community Project provides nourishing, organic meals prepared by local teens and adult volunteers for people with serious illness including cancer. Ceres is looking for adult volunteers to join its meal production team in Sebastopol. Shifts are 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and include washing and chopping veggies for each week’s menu. The position requires the use of knives and repetitive wrist motions while standing for several hours. Cooking involves following and executing recipes under direction from staff chefs. Some cooking skills are required. Volunteers are also needed for bagging and packaging meals from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday or 6:15-8 p.m. Thursday. Email Matt Cadigan, volunteer coordinator at mcadigan@ceresproject.org or apply at bit.ly/3FwQflX.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Drivers needed for seniors

Catholic Charities is looking for volunteer drivers to help seniors access medical, social and emergency services. A schedule of needed rides is posted each month and volunteers, who use their own vehicles, can sign up. Volunteers must complete an application and agree to a tuberculosis test and background check. If you are interested in signing up or have questions, contact Carrie Wooldridge at cwooldridge@srcharities.org, or 707-308-4805.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Provide support for seniors

Senior Peer Support is a group of volunteers 55 and older who are trained and supervised by a mental health professional to support individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, isolation and other life challenges related to aging. Training is offered two times a year in spring and fall and involves a 12-week commitment from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Once training is complete, the commitment entails weekly two-hour support and supervision meetings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Accepting a case is voluntary and involves working with a senior client for up to 12 weeks, meeting weekly for about one hour with the client in their home. Folks who have learned successful ways to cope with depression and anxiety or have experience or interest in working with problems of aging are very welcome. Bilingual and LGBTQ applicants are needed and absolutely welcome. Visit councilonaging.com/volunteers, call Leigh Galten at 707-525-0143, ext. 121 or email lgalten@councilonaging.com.

JUVENILE JUSTICE COMMISSION

Serve as an appointee

Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity to improve the lives of Sonoma County’s youth? Consider applying to the Juvenile Justice Commission. To learn more about the commission and submit an application, visit juvenilejusticecommission.org.

