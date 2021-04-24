Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

COUNCIL ON AGING

Meals on Wheels drivers needed

The Council on Aging needs drivers who can sign on for a six-month commitment delivering meals to homebound seniors in the Santa Rosa area. Volunteers pick up meals at the kitchen, make deliveries and then return delivery bags. Deliveries begin about 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and last two or three hours. Meals are stored in coolers and bags that weigh up to 25 pounds. Drivers also provide a welfare check and a friendly, “Hello!” as often, they are the only visitor a senior has that day. Volunteers use their own cars and are welcome to volunteer with a spouse, partner or friend. Visit councilonaging.com/volunteers, call 707-525-0143, ext. 121, or email lgalten@councilonaging.com.

SOCIAL CALL

Conduct weekly visits with older adults

Are you looking for a way to support older adults? Social Call volunteers are paired with an adult age 60 or older for weekly friendly visits. As a Social Call volunteer you'll provide support and friendship, connecting with the same older adult once a week by phone or video conference. Training, support and background check are provided, and volunteers are asked to commit to one call per week for at least six months. Email us at socialcall@covia.org.

RIVER FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

The nonprofit River Friends of the Library, an all-volunteer organization that supports the Guerneville Regional Library’s programs and services, is seeking enthusiastic volunteers ahead of its May elections for board officers. The nonprofit assists the main library in Guerneville, as well as the Forestville and Occidental branches, with a variety of community engagement opportunities. The upcoming elections will choose a president, vice president, treasurer and secretary. There are also chair vacancies on the publicity, young writers contest and art committees. Email Terry Gwiazdowski at terry.gwiazdowski080@gmail.com.

HOT AIR BALLOON CLASSIC

Help plan next year’s event

This year’s Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers need volunteers to help plan the next one. If you are interested in joining the planning committee, go to schabc.org/volunteers.

PETALUMA BOUNTY FARM

Try your hand at farming

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All ages. Info: calendly.com/bountyfarm/volunteer