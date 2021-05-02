Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Ceres Community Project needs volunteers to help Wednesdays and Fridays at the SAY Dream Center in Santa Rosa. People who can help with meal preparation and cooking, as well as bagging or packing, are needed. Meal prep shifts are 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays or Fridays, while the bagging and packing shift runs 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. Contact Pedro Mendes at 707-829-5833, ext. 221 or pmedes@ceresproject.org for information or to volunteer.

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF SONOMA COUNTY

The Children’s Museum is looking for volunteers to help diversify its teams, including opportunities such as party planning for our annual Time to Wonder gala. Contact advancement@cmosc.org.

SOCIAL CALL

Conduct weekly visits with older adults

Are you looking for a way to support older adults? Social Call volunteers are paired with an adult age 60 or older for weekly friendly visits. As a Social Call volunteer you'll provide support and friendship, connecting with the same older adult once a week by phone or video conference. Training, support and background check are provided, and volunteers are asked to commit to one call per week for at least six months. Email us at socialcall@covia.org.

PETALUMA BOUNTY FARM

Try your hand at farming

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. All ages. Info: calendly.com/bountyfarm/volunteer

NEW BEGINNINGS LAW CENTER

New nonprofit needs social media manager

New Beginnings Law Center, a startup Marin County-based nonprofit that provides legal services, is looking for a social media manager and tech intern with experience with Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit bit.ly/3fL9jTb to apply.