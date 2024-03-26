Sonoma Family Meal holds pop-up lunch service ‘Sabor’

Sonoma Family Meal is hosting “Sabor,” a “pop-up, grab ’n go lunch service,” at their north Petaluma kitchen over several days in late March and early April, according to Whitney Reuling, the organization’s executive director.

“The food will be prepared by our current cohort of culinary job training students,” Reuling said, referring to what the Sonoma Family Meal website calls “a two week lunch pop-up that showcases the diversity of flavors that our culinary students bring to the table. Each dish is a vibrant expression of cultural heritage, meticulously prepared by our talented students, who are showcasing the rich culinary traditions of their home countries.”

Sabor means “flavor” in Spanish, and the menu has a definite “Latin Caribbean” theme, ranging from Empanadas Pollo (“A Colombian classic of shredded chicken, spices, and a corn pastry shell,” $8) to Oaxacan Molotes (“A corn based pastry stuffed with creamy black beans and cheese,” $8) and Camarones a la Criolla (“Sauteed shrimp in a tantalizing creole tomato sauce,” $19).

“Our pop-up serves as a hands-on training ground for our students by helping them to hone real-world restaurant skills,” the website states. “Your support helps them step closer to achieving their dreams in the culinary industry.”

To pick up a lunch, stop by the Sonoma Family Meal kitchen at 1370A Redwood Way in Petaluma this Thursday or Friday, March 28 or 29, or on April 2, 3 and 4, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For the full menu (with pictures of the dishes) and to pre-order online, go to sonomafamilymeal.org/student-popup-order.