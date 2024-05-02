Sonoma Tuesday Night Farmers Market

The popular Sonoma Tuesday Night Farmers Market returns for the season on May 7. Tuesday nights on the Plaza feature live music, food, beer and wine, produce, eggs, honey, fresh-baked goods, plants, flowers, gifts and more from local vendors. The markets will run through September from 5 - 8 p.m. each Tuesday evening at the Plaza.

Book signing with local author Megumi Lorna Inouye

Megumi Lorna Inouye, the author of “The Soul of Gift Wrapping,” is headed to Readers’ Books in Sonoma on May 8 for a book signing and reading from her new release, “The Soul of Gift Wrapping” is a work of creative techniques for expressing gratitude inspired by the Japanese Art of Giving. The reading is at 5:30 p.m. at 130 E Napa St.

Sonoma Home Winemakers May meeting

Sonoma Home Winemakers monthly meeting is scheduled for May 9 and will feature speaker Robyn Sebastiani executive director of the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance. She will discuss the alliance’s history and role in Sonoma Valley and the organization’s mission to spread awareness of the region’s contribution to the California wine industry. The home winemakers club meets on the second Thursday of the month in room 110 at 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa Street. Meetings are open to the public and those interested in joining.

Praxis Institute presents Richard L. Abel in ‘What’s Scary About the 2024 Election?’

The Praxis Institute presents Richard L. Abel, discussing “What’s Scary About the 2024 Election?” on May 10 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. The program will focus on Dr. Abel’s books, “How Autocrats Attack Expertise,” and “How Autocrats Abuse Power.” His new book includes an introduction by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-CT). Abel is a law professor, a specialist in African Law Studies, and a renowned socio-legal scholar. Tickets cost $15 for Praxis members and $20 for nonmembers. Purchase online at www.praxispeace.org/events.

Valley of the Moon Garden Club Spring Plant Sale

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club is hosting a Spring Plant Sale the day before Mother’s Day, May 11. From 9 a.m. to noon., the event offers gifts for mothers such as potted vegetables, annual and perennial flowers, herbs, succulents, and plants from members’ gardens. Club members will assist with plant choices and help carry purchased items to vehicles. Located at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, the sale will benefit a scholarship for a Sonoma Valley High School senior, public meetings with garden speakers, two public demonstration pollinator gardens locally, plants for the valley’s school gardens, and other community projects. Cash or check payments accepted.

