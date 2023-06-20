Without a dedicated storefront, Mariapilar ice cream is mostly found at local events and festivals. Here are a few places you can find Pilar Bernard’s paletas this summer:

It’s been a long trip from the stock exchange floor to slinging sweet summer treats, but it’s a journey Pilar Bernard is glad she made.

Clad in a hairnet and blue apron, she leads the way through her small Petaluma production facility to the room where the magic happens at Mariapilar Ice Creamery.

It smells of oranges. Bernard walks over to a small pot of them stewing for an orange-blossom sauvignon blanc paleta she’s making for a Clos du Val wine club party.

Then she turns and introduces Bertha, which, Bernard claims, is “almost as old as I am.”

Bertha is a hulking silver-sided, decades-old ice cream freezer that takes up the better part of the room. Bertha contains a milky blue pool of glycol (which, it should be noted, is safe to use and never touches the food) that freezes Bernard’s handmade batches of paletas and ice cream in minutes.

Bernard said she’s one of the few people who still make ice cream this way, noting that most shops these days use nitrogen to flash-freeze their products.

“We are old-school. I’m not apologizing for that. I love it,” she said, noting she thinks her method makes for a creamier product.

It’s busy season for Bertha, Bernard and all her employees. Their summer officially kicked off at BottleRock, where they sold about 2,000 paletas, ice cream sandwiches and single-serve ice cream cups each day of the three-day music festival. They’ll be busy until early October and will wind down after the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival.

A sweet second act

Ten years ago, Bernard took a leap of faith and bought a Napa ice cream store, not so much for the store, but the equipment. It was Bertha that caught her eye. As soon as the store’s lease ran out, she moved everything to Petaluma, with plans to sell wholesale.

“I was either really, really dumb or really, really brave. I just jumped in, full speed. I quit my job. I had some money to fall back on, but not much,” she said, noting that she worked as a nanny sometimes while getting the business off the ground.

A former worker on the Pacific Exchange options floor, stay-at-home mom and a dental benefits coordinator, Bernard was ready to take on something new.

“I was getting close to being an empty-nester. I talked to a lot of women thinking of retiring and they don’t feel viable, especially if a big part of your life is being a mom,” she said. “We have a lot of years left in our 50s and 60s, 70s. We’re very viable. We’re ageist to ourselves, like, ‘I’m too old to start that.’”

Now 63, Bernard is proud of the business she’s built doing things the old-fashioned way.

“Everything about this business has been old-fashioned. It started with an old broad,” she said, referring to herself. “With my good old Bertha, to how we make it, to how we market, which is almost exclusively word of mouth.”

She doesn’t have an advertising or marketing budget, preferring to put that money into her product. One taste will tell you she doesn’t cut corners.

While there are premade products she could buy, she makes her own caramel and fruit purees instead. She crushes Oreos by hand for her popular cookies-and-cream bars.

These choices to create an artisan product cause her some inner conflict, though.

“The hardest thing to admit to myself is that I’m high-end. I have to be, because it’s handmade ice cream,” she said. “But it’s hard for that other part of me that’s a mom of four that used to say, ‘Do I have enough (money) to get everyone an ice cream?’”

But she knows what she does, by and large, makes people happy — even on their hardest days. That truth is highlighted by an order on her daily production board: maple-nut ice cream for a celebration of life. It was the deceased’s favorite flavor.

Cool collaborations

Almost no request is too out there. Bernard’s motto is on a sticker that reads “Nothing is impopcicle.”

Creating custom flavors has become a big part of her business, including that orange-blossom sauvignon blanc and a vanilla-strawberry-rosé swirl for the winery party that’s on her daily to-do list. She said she probably made more rosé ice cream last summer than she did any other flavor.

She’s also teamed up with Petaluma Toffee Co. and Sonoma Coast Spirits (two other women-owned businesses Bernard likes to support) to churn out flavors like peanut-butter-whiskey and dark-chocolate-peppermint-vodka.

“The biggest surprise for me of this business is the whole booze aspect of it. That wasn’t in my game plan,” she said.

Her own creations, like peanut-butter-pretzel and dark-chocolate-dipped-peppermint, have earned her awards at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair, and there’s a cultlike following for the seasonal black-licorice flavor made with food-safe charcoal.