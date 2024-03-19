Sugo Trattoria is one of those downtown restaurants that’s been around so long it’s hard to remember when it wasn’t there.

And when it changes hands early next month, the restaurant’s old and new owners hope to see it continue its winning streak for many years to come.

Its story begins with a different restaurant in a different part of town, way back in the early 1990s. That’s when Petalumans Joe and Loriana Shea started Caffe Giostra, another well-loved Italian trattoria, in the north end of Petaluma next to Orchard Supply Hardware.

Fast forward to the mid-2000s, and the Sheas, who made a career out of founding and selling several popular local restaurants – mostly to their own family members – founded Sugo Trattoria in its now-and-forever location at 5 Petaluma Blvd. S. As with Caffe Giostra, Sugo quickly became known for its high-quality, no-frills Italian food, underpinned by the cooking talent and expertise of Italian-born Loriana Shea.

Then, as happened before, they sold it to family – this time to their daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Peter White.

“September will be 17 years since we’ve owned it,” Annette said recently in a conversation with the Argus-Courier, as she discussed the announcement made last week by the couple to sell Sugo Trattoria to their general manager, Kim Wheeler.

“A long chapter in our lives has come to end,” the Whites wrote in their announcement, posted last Wednesday to the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Beginning April 1st our general manager Kim, who you have come to know and love, will become the new owner of Sugo Trattoria.”

“It’s a big life change,” Annette White told the Argus-Courier. “We’re excited, we’re scared.”

The move keeps the restaurant locally owned and operated: Wheeler, a graduate of Petaluma High School, has had a career in hospitality in the North Bay, with the last two years spent running the place she’s about to take over. Annette White was born in New York but has lived in Petaluma since she was 7, and Peter White was born in Petaluma and attended Rancho Cotate High School.

Two decades-plus is a long time for a restaurant to remain successful, and White said there’s no plan she knows of by Wheeler to make major menu changes or otherwise alter its trajectory from, as she put it, traditional Italian with a “Wine Country flair.”

For example, Sugo doesn’t just serve plain old ravioli with red sauce; they serve eggplant walnut ravioli with goat cheese (one of their “Ever-Changing Ravioli” dishes, listed on the menu for $21.75). And while the standard Caesar salad may be interchangeable at other Italian places, at Sugo it’s a Kale Romaine Caesar with fried capers, parmesan, pine nuts and crushed croutons ($15.25).

“I think she’s super committed to keeping the quality and consistency of what we have built,” White said of Wheeler. But she added, “I think she’s also going to add her own touches here and there.” Over time, she said, the new Sugo will grow and evolve. “And I hope that for her.”

As for herself, White said she plans to dedicate more time to her 15-year “side hustle” as a travel writer – specifically as the author of a book, “Bucket List Adventures,” and a popular travel blog, bucketlistjourney.net.

In a way she is still following in the footsteps of her mother Loriana, who is Instagram-famous for her recipes found at lorianasheacooks.com. Both use modern media to highlight their old-fashioned loves of cooking and travel.

As for Loriana Shea’s traditional Italian recipes, they may be written down now, but the dishes prepared at Caffe Giostra, and later in Sugo Trattoria’s kitchen, were inspired by a cooking tradition that is too creative and flexible for that.

On the Sugo website, the outgoing owners write that Annette’s mother “was responsible for passing down dishes without a single written recipe because ingredients would change by the season or by what was available in the moment. Annette would ask, ‘How much?’ and her mother would reply, ‘Until it tastes right.’ She would say, ‘When is it ready?’ and her mother would say, ‘When it feels right.’”

And so it is to this day at Sugo Trattoria, as the longtime owners pass the baton. Why are they doing it? Because it feels right.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.