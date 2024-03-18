Valley Ford Creamery adds new cheeses and chefs

The award-winning producer adds fresh cheeses to its Italian cheese lineup.|
JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 18, 2024, 2:24PM
If you go

California Artisan Cheese Festival

Tickets are still available for some festival events, although the popular Farm Tours and Cheese Crawl at the Barlow have sold out.

Cheese Seminars: With five seminars to choose from, there’s something to appeal to everyone. Topics include Aperitif and Cheese Pairing at Silver Penny Farm in Petaluma; Cheese and Wine pairing with Tracey Shepos Cenami at Kendall-Jackson Wine Center or with Laura Werlin at Balletto Vineyards in Santa Rosa; Cheese and charcuterie board building workshops.

When: Various times on Saturday

Cost: $75 per seminar

Artisan Cheese Tasting & Marketplace: This event brings together cheese makers, food producers, winemakers, brewers and chefs. Sample cheeses, products that complement them, and recipes that use them along with taste of wine, beer, and cider. There will also be an opportunity to purchase your favorite products.

When: Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday (11 a.m. entry for VIP)

Where: Grace Pavillion at Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Cost: $65 general admission/$90 VIP/$30 children 2-12

Tickets for all events available at: artisancheesefestival.com

With little fanfare late last fall, Valley Ford Cheese and Creamery made a business deal with their neighbors at Double 8 Dairy and bought their cheese-making operation.

Double 8, best known for its buffalo milk products, also made cheese with milk from a small herd of Jersey cows.

The purchase of that Jersey operation (Double 8 held onto the water buffalo herd) has nearly doubled the size of Valley Ford’s Jersey milk cheese production and product line, according to cheesemaker Joe Moreda.

Although there have been the anticipated growing pains of learning new equipment, making new products and taking on new employees, he said it’s been a good fit for his family’s dairy and creamery.

“The product lineup really meshes well with our Italian-style American originals,” he said. “Their line of ricotta, mozzarella, stracciatella, flows really nicely.”

Valley Ford already has an award-winning selection of Italian-inspired cheeses including their signature Estero Gold a Sonoma County take on a creamy Montasio from Northern Italy; the melty, fontina-style Highway 1; and Grazin’ Girl, a blue cheese similar to gorgonzola.

Those cheeses are aged anywhere from four months to a year, while their new acquisition adds fresh cheeses that don’t require months of aging.

Currently the ricotta is supplied only to wholesale accounts. They sell limited quantities of mozzarella at their shop and café in Valley Ford, but much is sold to restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, Napa and in Sonoma County to Acre Pizza and Red Horse Pizza.

Joe is hoping to expand the reach of their mozzarella in Sonoma County, and his mother, Karen Bianchi-Moreda, hinted that a soft, ripened Robiola type cheese is also in the works.

Karen said she began “playing around” with making cheese with milk from the family’s dairy in 2006.

“My family still makes cheese in Monte Carasso, Switzerland. I knew I wanted to do a cheese that was similar to what they were making over there and stay in line with the Italian side,” she said, mentioning that both her grandparents’ families come from the Italian part of Switzerland.

The cheese making got more serious when Joe, who studied dairy science at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, returned home and they made their first batch of cheese together in December of 2010.

The awards for their Estero Gold, Estero Gold Reserve and Highway 1 began rolling in. Developing a blue cheese was another huge achievement.

“The gorgonzola is (Joe’s) baby. It took two years to get that dialed in. It’s one of the harder cheeses to make,” said Bianchi-Moreda.

Almost immediately it won best the semi-soft cheese division at the California Cheese Competition in 2018.

From the ground, up

While we were talking, Bianchi-Moreda’s other son Jim, who runs the dairy, popped into the café for lunch and a latte, made with his milk, naturally.

“He went into the dairy industry with the expectation his milk was going to go into a value added product,” she said, explaining that it’s a way to have more control in a very challenging industry.

During college, Jim, now a fifth-generation dairy farmer, did dairy product judging, a skill he uses daily both with the raw material and the finished product.

“I taste all the (milk) at the dairy before it’s processed, so the before and after,” he said. “I have an immediate way of measuring my success. Not all dairymen have that close relationship with their processor.”

Jim’s role is to build quality from the ground up, quite literally. He makes sure his herd of about 200 Jersey cows are the quintessential Sonoma County happy cows by providing them pasture access all year long and supplementing with hay in late summer and early fall when the grass is gold and dry.

This time of year, though, is prime time with the late winter rain and early spring sunshine working in tandem to create lush, green grass that makes some of the finest cheese.

Bianchi-Moreda points to the cheeses displayed on the tasting board in front of us.

The Estero Gold, she explained, is from milk the cows gave in November, while the Estero Gold Reserve is made from last winter’s milk then aged for a year. The color difference was striking.

“Not only does it yellow as it ages, but it is also last February’s milk when the cows were on grass, so that adds that beautiful color to it. It definitely plays out in the seasonality of cheeses when the cows are out grazing,“ she said.

The rich color from the grass the cows are eating right now will show up in the Estero Gold, Highway 1 and Grazin’ Girl released later this summer.

From pasture to plate

Valley Ford Creamery is unique in that it follows cheese through its entire cycle — from pasture to dairy, then processing, and finally, using the cheese in dishes served at the café.

At the helm in the kitchen is Tali Aiona, well-known to many in this tight-knit west county community as half of the Holly and Tali Show, a duo that cooked a few nights each week at The Casino in Bodega for several years.

The new cheeses have given Aiona and pastry chef Nikki Cordero even more creative license for the café’s menu.

When there was an abundance of mozzarella, Aiona used it to make lasagna. Cordero used a surplus of ricotta, which is made with the leftover whey from mozzarella production, to create a Basque cheesecake that’s light, fluffy and richly caramelized on top.

Aiona enjoyed that kind of challenge.

“If you give me things and tell me to make something out of it, it’s my favorite,” she said, noting she finds it easier to cook when she’s limited in some way rather than having the ability to choose from any ingredient imaginable.

“It takes out the need to do something perfectly and you just work with what you have,” she said. “Whatever is in season, whatever someone brought to the back door, whatever we happen to have mentality. I don’t know how to work any other way.”

With all the changes, Bianchi-Moreda said finding time to cook is nearly impossible right now, but one of her favorite dishes to make is polenta layered in a baking dish with Highway 1 then baked with a layer of butter and garlic on top, just the way her grandma used to make it.

“The next morning you take and fry that polenta with an egg on top of it. I think if you ask any Italian family, that’s just a staple,” she said.

The creamery will host two sold-out farm tours for the upcoming California Artisan Cheese Festival. The family will also be taking their Highway 1 and Bianchi-Moreda’s raclette machine on the road Sunday to the Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds so guests can sample raclette, a wheel of cheese that’s melted a little at a time and scraped off to enjoy with bread, potatoes or cornichons.

It's an event Bianchi-Moreda looks forward to each year, as a chance to connect with customers and other artisan producers of cheese and other products – from wine, to charcuterie to chocolate-- that complement cheese.

A true dairy girl at heart she said, “It all comes together around one product, and that’s milk.”

Valley Ford Creamery House Gorgonzola Dressing

Makes 2-3 cups

Creamy dressings are very forgiving, so feel free to deviate based on what you have or personal preference. This recipe uses 1/2 pound of cheese in the dressing. If you’d like to top the salad with crumbles, make half a batch of dressing and reserve half the crumbles as garnish, or stir into the finished dressing for texture.

1/2 pound Valley Ford Grazin’ Girl cheese (or other gorgonzola), crumbled

3 large garlic cloves

1/2 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Add all ingredients to the bowl of a food processor and process unitl well-combined. Taste and adjust seasoning to your preference. To make dressing by hand, crumble cheese in a bowl and mash with a fork. Finely mince the garlic, add remaining ingredients and whisk thoroughly.

Note: For a thinner dressing for pouring over salads, add more buttermilk. For a thicker dressing for dolloping on a burger, for instance, add more mayonnaise. If you like a tangier dressing add more sour cream and vinegar.

Valley Ford Creamery Ricotta Cake

Makes 8-12 servings

Because of the ricotta, this cake stays moist and requires no oil or butter. We like to feature fruit in season. Blueberries and strawberries are a good choice for when peaches aren't in season.

2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Pinch salt

3 large eggs, at room temperature

2 cups white sugar

1 cup ricotta cheese, full-fat recommended

3 large peaches (or 2 cups of other seasonal fruit)

Garnish:

Icing/Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

Top with seasonal fruit of your choice

Preheat oven to 350F with rack in the center of the oven.

Grease a 9-inch springform pan and line the bottom with a round of parchment paper. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Prepare the fruit. Peel peaches if desired, then cut two of the peaches into cubes. Cut the third peach into slices. Set aside.

In a large bowl with an electric mixer or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs with the white sugar until light in color and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the ricotta and mix in. Add the flour mixture and mix until combined.

Using a spatula, gently fold in the two cubed peaches until combined well with the batter. Spoon the batter into prepared pan and smooth the top. Arrange the sliced peaches on the top of the batter.

Bake in preheated oven for 75-80 minutes. (For a larger, 10-inch springform pan, the baking time will be shorter, about 60-65 minutes.) The cake should pull away from the sides of the pan and the top should be evenly golden.Test the center with a skewer to be sure it is cooked in the middle.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then run a knife around the outside and carefully remove the outside ring from the springform pan. Allow to cool completely before removing from the pan base. Enjoy at room temperature, or chilled, dusted with powdered sugar just before serving.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JenInOz.

