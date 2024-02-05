Where to find Russian River Brewing Co.’s Pliny the Younger on tap in Sonoma and Napa counties 2024
It’s Pliny the Younger time - at some area restaurant and bars, at least.
Russian River Brewing Co. on Monday started distributing its coveted once-a-year Pliny the Younger triple IPA to restaurants and bars throughout California and a select few customers in Oregon, Colorado, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Reno, according to Russian River Brewing co-owner Natalie Cilurzo.
Beer lovers will have to wait until March 22 to get their hands on a pint of brew on tap and in bottles at the brewery’s Santa Rosa and Windsor pubs. That release (the 20th anniversary) happens March 22-April 4. More information is available at pdne.ws/491zVrv.
Cilurzo said she doesn’t know when the restaurants and bars delivered Pliny the Younger will be tapping their kegs.
Here is where to find the brew in Sonoma and Napa counties, according to Cilurzo:
Guerneville
Korbel Winery - 13250 River Road, Guerneville, korbel.com
Healdsburg
Elephant in the Room - 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, elephantintheroompub.com
Napa
Cadet Wine & Beer Bar - 930 Franklin St., Napa, www.cadetbar.com.
Gotts Roadside - 644 First St., Napa, www.gotts.com
Oxbow Cheese and Wine Merchant - 610 First St., shop 21, oxbowwine.com
Petaluma
Ernie’s Tin Bar - 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma
McNears - 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Petaluma, mcnears.com
St. Helena
Gotts Roadside - 933 Main St., St. Helena, www.gotts.com
Santa Rosa
John Ash & Co. - 4330 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, vintnersresort.com
Stark’s Steak & Seafood - 521 Adams St. Santa Rosa, starksrestaurants.com
Trail House - 4036 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, trailhousesantarosa.com
Sebastopol
Hopmonk Sebastopol - 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol, www.hopmonk.com/sebastopol
Sonoma
Hopmonk Sonoma - 691 Broadway, Sonoma, www.hopmonk.com/sonoma
Windsor
Oliver’s Market - 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, www.oliversmarket.com
