It’s Pliny the Younger time - at some area restaurant and bars, at least.

Russian River Brewing Co. on Monday started distributing its coveted once-a-year Pliny the Younger triple IPA to restaurants and bars throughout California and a select few customers in Oregon, Colorado, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Reno, according to Russian River Brewing co-owner Natalie Cilurzo.

Beer lovers will have to wait until March 22 to get their hands on a pint of brew on tap and in bottles at the brewery’s Santa Rosa and Windsor pubs. That release (the 20th anniversary) happens March 22-April 4. More information is available at pdne.ws/491zVrv.

Cilurzo said she doesn’t know when the restaurants and bars delivered Pliny the Younger will be tapping their kegs.

Here is where to find the brew in Sonoma and Napa counties, according to Cilurzo:

Guerneville

Korbel Winery - 13250 River Road, Guerneville, korbel.com

Healdsburg

Elephant in the Room - 177 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg, elephantintheroompub.com

Napa

Cadet Wine & Beer Bar - 930 Franklin St., Napa, www.cadetbar.com.

Gotts Roadside - 644 First St., Napa, www.gotts.com

Oxbow Cheese and Wine Merchant - 610 First St., shop 21, oxbowwine.com

Petaluma

Ernie’s Tin Bar - 5100 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma

McNears - 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. Petaluma, mcnears.com

St. Helena

Gotts Roadside - 933 Main St., St. Helena, www.gotts.com

Santa Rosa

John Ash & Co. - 4330 Barnes Road, Santa Rosa, vintnersresort.com

Stark’s Steak & Seafood - 521 Adams St. Santa Rosa, starksrestaurants.com

Trail House - 4036 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, trailhousesantarosa.com

Sebastopol

Hopmonk Sebastopol - 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol, www.hopmonk.com/sebastopol

Sonoma

Hopmonk Sonoma - 691 Broadway, Sonoma, www.hopmonk.com/sonoma

Windsor

Oliver’s Market - 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, www.oliversmarket.com