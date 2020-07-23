Where to get food, financial assistance in Sonoma County during the COVID-19 pandemic

If you or someone you know is in need of help during the pandemic, here is a list of local organizations that are providing food and financial assistance.

This list is being updated as we learn more, and you can let us know what we've missed at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com.

Where to get food

Text FOOD

Residents of nearly 30 ZIP codes in Sonoma County can text “FOOD” to 707-353-6333 to receive a list of local organizations that provide free groceries and meals in their area. After texting the number, residents will be asked to indicate whether they’re in need of meals or groceries and provide their ZIP code.

Gillian Haley, the executive director of Justicewise, has partnered with several local organizations in Sonoma County to create the platform. For more information, email Haley at gillianohaley@gmail.com.

Santa Rosa City Schools

Santa Rosa City Schools is offering free meals to students as part of a summer program that ends Aug. 7. After filling out an application here, families may pick up meals Mondays-Thursdays from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. at six alternating locations throughout the city. Students from any local district will receive five breakfasts and five lunches once per week. For more information, visit srcschools.org/freemeals.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is providing free food to residents in need without proof of income, Food Connections Manager Maria Fuentes said. Residents can visit the office (3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa) for a box of dry goods or to be directed to a pick-up location. Coronavirus concerns have forced some pickup locations to close and others’ hours to be extended, so visit getfood.refb.org for an updated list. Additional questions can be directed to 707-523-7900.

Meals on Wheels

Run by the Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels provides seniors with food in exchange for a small monetary donation, although no one is turned away for their inability to pay. For more information about meal delivery, call 707-525-0143. Meals on Wheels also is distributing meal packs at nine pick-up locations throughout Sonoma County for residents ages 60 and older. The suggested donation is $20 per pack, and residents must register the day before by 10 a.m. to receive the meals. For more information, call 707-525-0143 ext. 013.

Corazón Healdsburg

Corazón Healdsburg (1557 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg) is offering a drive-thru service for Healdsburg residents to receive free groceries and takeout meals on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Residents do not need to show ID but will be asked to give their name and address. For more information, visit the organization's Facebook page.

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is continuing its free food distribution programs for anyone who needs help feeding their family throughout the pandemic. Go here for a list of days, times and locations. Call 707-528-8712 or go here for additional information.

Salvation Army

Salvation Army is providing free food to any resident in need Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon during the pandemic, said Santa Rosa Salvation Army Capt. Rio Ray. To receive food, go to the parking lot of the Corps Community Center (93 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa) with a valid ID. Families are limited to picking up groceries once per week. For more information, call 707-542-0981.

Windsor Service Alliance Food Pantry

The Windsor Service Alliance Food Pantry (8987 Windsor Road, Windsor) is doling out free fresh produce and packaged groceries to Windsor residents on Fridays from 2-5 p.m. Go here or call 707-838-6947 for more information.

Healdsburg Food Pantry

Healdsburg Food Pantry (1505 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg) is providing Healdsburg and Geyserville residents with free groceries on Tuesdays and Fridays from 3-4:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 3-5:30 p.m. Free meals also are offered Sundays at 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (209 W. Matheson St., Healdsburg). Go here for more information.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin are providing free grab-and-go lunches for children who live in Windsor and Cloverdale. Meals can be picked up at Brooks Road Clubhouse (9640 Brooks Road S., Windsor) or the Cloverdale Clubhouse (686 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. Children must be present to receive the meals. For more information, go here.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley are providing free meal bundles with five breakfasts and five lunches on Mondays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Maxwell Farms Regional Park (100 W. Verano Ave., Sonoma). Meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 10. Children do not have to be present at the time of pickup, but drivers must wear a mask and remain inside their vehicle. For more information, go here.