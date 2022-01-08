Why Hood Mountain Regional Park is installing bear-proof food and garbage bins

At many of California’s most popular campgrounds, bears are unwelcome guests, despite being drawn there by the habits of their human hosts.

Searching for an easy meal, hungry bears can wind up trashing the place, breaking into vehicles and cabins, menacing pets and scaring the bejesus out of people.

In Yosemite, bear and human relations are so fraught that guests at Curry Village are required to store all food, drinks, coolers, toiletries and trash in bear-proof storage bins. Guests who don’t comply risk their vehicles being towed and fines of up to $5,000.

The scene is decidedly different at Sonoma County’s regional parks, where bear sightings are still infrequent. But as more of the wild creatures are caught on wildlife cameras venturing closer to campgrounds, officials are hoping to avoid problems that are common elsewhere by expanding initiatives directed at keeping the animals where they belong.

Soon, the clanking of bear-proof food bins and garbage receptacles could be a familiar sound at parks across the county.

“We’re trying to get ahead of it, so our bears stay in wild spaces rather than come out looking for human sources of food,” said Meghan Walla-Murphy, an Occidental wildlife ecologist, tracker and independent consultant.

Walla-Murphy leads the North Bay Bear Collaborative, a broad consortium of parks officials, ecology groups, Native American tribes and government agencies that seek to improve the bear-human relationship.

Black bears are making a resurgence across California, which has between 35,000 and 40,000 of the animals statewide, according to Fish and Wildlife estimates.

No one knows for sure how many of the animals reside in Sonoma County, which is at the southern tip of the black bear’s Northern California territory that extends toward the Oregon border. Officials believe the bear population is growing here based on more frequent sightings, including on wildlife cameras funded by Measure M, a one-eighth-cent sales tax county voters approved in 2018 to support regional and city parks.

As a result of the increased sightings, bear-proof bins and garbage receptacles have been installed at Hood Mountain Regional Park near Kenwood. Officials now are turning their attention to the Sonoma Coast, where wildlife cameras have caught an increasing number of furry visitors.

In several videos taken at Stillwater Cove Regional Park near Jenner, a lone male bear saunters along a path day and night. Other videos shared by Regional Parks staff capture bears at Hood Mountain and Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve near Santa Rosa.

A park ranger recently encountered a bear walking across Highway 1 near Gualala Point Regional Park, according to Sheila Murphy, a wildlife management technician for the park agency.

“In Sonoma County, black bears are still acting like wild black bears,” Murphy said. “People don’t see them because they are generally trying to avoid people.”

There have been exceptions. Bear sightings have been reported in a number of communities, including in early November in Petaluma, where a black bear took up residence in a redwood tree for 15 hours before climbing down and wandering off.

Walla-Murphy said bears are often most visible in late spring and early summer, when juvenile bears typically leave their mothers for the first time. Autumn, when bears stuff themselves in preparation for winter, offers another window of heightened activity.

People who encounter a black bear in the wild should back away quietly and try taking a different path, experts advise.

They say the greatest threat facing black bears is the animals becoming habituated to human food. The bear-proof food bins and garbage receptacles being installed at Stillwater Cove are funded by grants and donations. Gualala Point Regional Park is up next.

Walla-Murphy noted other initiatives, including Recology altering trash collection times in some areas of the county to lessen the amount of time trash is left at the curb.

The bear collaborative also encourages people to adopt practices and tools such as electric fencing and sheep dogs to keep bears at bay.

“It is beholden on us to figure out how to live with bears,” Walla-Murphy said.