Will the Japanese New Year tradition of making mochi stick?

Mochi is to Japanese people what latkes are for Jewish people, or black eyed peas for Southerners — food associated with celebrating winter traditions.

Made by pounding cooked glutinous short-grained mochi rice, mochi is a sticky Japanese food eaten as a sweet or savory treat. It is believed to give strength and power to live another year and is an essential part of New Year’s celebrations in Japan and among Sonoma County’s Japanese Americans. Mochi-making is a community event and one of a few traditions Japanese immigrants brought from the old country.

Nancy Davlin, 70, a third-generation Japanese American living in Petaluma, has fond memories of her family hosting annual gatherings, called mochitsuki, to prepare mochi.

“It was fun!” she said. “Every December our family, the Okamotos, would get together with the Uyedas, my father’s side of the family, at our chicken ranch in Sebastopol to make mochi. We always tasted the freshly made mochi while it was still warm.”

After returning from the internment camp at Amache, in southeastern Colorado, where they were incarcerated during World War II, her family ran an apple cannery business and then a chicken farm in Sebastopol.

“Every New Year, we’d have Ozoni, a traditional Japanese soup made with savory dashi broth, a fish cake called kamaboko, root vegetables such as taro, and a piece of mochi,” she recalled. “We also made what we call kasane mochi, a stack of mochi we gave as offerings on our family’s ancestral altar.”

For Bruce Shimizu, 66, whose family also ran a chicken farm in the Penngrove area, wintertime meant big family gatherings and pounding mochi the traditional way.

“Mochi can be bought at stores today, but when I was growing up, we’d have to make our own,” he said. “Grandpa would bring out our homemade mortar he’d made by pouring concrete into a barrel-shaped chicken feeder and sticking a bowl to shape it. My favorite way to eat mochi is to fry it with butter and add soy sauce and sugar. It’s crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.”

Shimizu is a board member of the Sonoma County Japanese American Citizen’s League (JACL) and the founder of the Sonoma County Taiko Group. Sometime in the 1970s, the JACL decided to do a community Mochitsuki event as a fundraiser.

“We’d make hundreds of pounds of mochi. It was a big production,” Shimizu remembered. “Every year until COVID hit we’ve had a Mochitsuki event at Enmanji Temple,” he added, referring to the Buddhist temple in Sebastopol.

For Henry Kaku, 74, who teaches judo at the Deleon Judo Club in Petaluma, mochi-making is one of many Japanese American community traditions he wants to keep alive. He is a dedicated volunteer who oversees the dayslong preparation required to make the big community Mochitsuki event run smoothly.

“First, you have to soak the mochi rice in water overnight, Kaku said. “Then you steam it. And while it’s still hot, you transfer the cooked mochi rice to the usu, an oversized mortar, and pound the rice with a large mallet.”

Pounding mochi is muscle work that takes two or three people operating as a team. One pounds with the oversized mallet while others wet and turn the dough.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel Mochitsuki this year because the Enmanji Temple is still closed to events like this due to COVID,” Bruce Shimizu said.

Also, the people leading the Mochitsuki are getting older, and it’s a time-consuming and physically demanding activity. Shimizu worries that the tradition could fade away if young people don’t carry it on.

“I did not grow up feeling pride in my ethnicity. We were told to be quiet, not to be seen, you know,” Shimizu reflected. “I’m involved in Mochitsuki and other Japanese activities like taiko drumming because I want to help younger people, the next generations, live in an environment where their culture is celebrated, not shunned or something to feel ashamed of.”

In this spirit, JACL member Sachiko Knappman shares this mochi soup recipe from the Kansai region:

1. Make dashi broth with water, bonito flakes, and kombu seaweed.

2. Slice daikon radish and carrots ¼ inch thick. These red and white root vegetables are considered auspicious.

3. Peel taro root and slice ¼ inch thick.

4. Cook daikon, carrot, and taro in the dashi broth until almost soft.

5. Add mochi pieces and cook until they are soft.

6. Season the soup with white miso.

Another variation is a Japanese broth with vegetables and mochi, as mentioned by Nancy Davlin. Prepare a soup base of chicken stock or kombu dashi stock. Add leafy greens such as komatsuna, spinach, or mitsuba, shiitake mushrooms, sliced carrots, and lightly grilled mochi. Flavor with yuzu (Japanese citrus).

May mochi give you the strength to thrive in 2023. Happy New Year!

Lina Hoshino’s “Another Perspective” runs monthly in the Argus-Courier.