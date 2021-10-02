Young Petaluma country singer’s star is rising

If you were living in Petaluma a few years ago and went to the Boulevard 14 Cinema for a movie, you might remember a young woman busking in front of the theater, with her guitar and soft, angelic voice.

For five years, starting when she was just 13, Chloe Cullen shared her budding talent with downtown visitors. Each week, with a sign and a jar to collect donations she would send to Rwanda, Cullen sang songs she wrote herself.

“It was nerve-racking when they’d pass by and didn’t listen,” Cullen said. “It was even more nerve-racking when they’d stay and listen. That time in my life truly helped me find my voice. It made me grow as a performer and artist.”

Busking on the street gave the Petaluma native practice in front of an audience. It also gave her the confidence she needed to find her calling.

Now 19, Cullen is continuing her momentum as a performer and musician, having recently won the annual Nashville Songwriter Scholarship from the BMI Foundation, a nonprofit that supports music and music study with scholarships and commissions.

The award is just the latest step in her journey, which started when she was just a little girl.

Growing up on stage

Cullen can’t remember a time when she wasn’t humming a tune or singing songs.

“It’s been a part of my identity for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It’s always been a huge part of my life.”

Born in Millbrae in San Mateo County and raised in Petaluma, Cullen started singing in a children’s choir when she was just 5. Soon enough, she was performing at high-profile venues, such as at a 49er halftime show in Candlestick Park and at the Olympic Park in London, both with the children’s choir. Later, she joined a choir made of singers from all over the world to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

She comes from a family of music and entertainment lovers, most notably her grandmother, who sings in a choir. Cullen also acted on stage as a kid, playing a “wild thing” in “Where the Wild Things Are” and a princess in a Shakespeare play, both at Cinnabar Theater in Petaluma. In 2019, she played Margo, one of the female leads, in “Bright Star” at Sonoma Academy, where she went to high school.

At 10, when Cullen saw her brother taking guitar lessons, she was so intrigued she decided to learn the instrument, too. At first, she didn’t enjoy it. But when she realized she could simultaneously sing and play Taylor Swift songs on her guitar, something clicked.

At 13, Cullen wrote her first song, “Fly Away,” sparked by an afternoon strumming guitar in her backyard against the backdrop of neighborhood noises like her dog barking at chirping birds. When her mom, Anne, heard “Fly Away,” she decided Cullen should go to a summer songwriting program at Berklee College of Music. Cullen was one of the youngest people in the room.

“It was intimidating at first but I kept thinking, ‘No one here is going to know I only know how to play a few chords on the guitar. Fake it ’til you make it!’” she said. “When you’re surrounded by so many talented people, it inspires you.”

Building her music

Other summer music programs followed — at New York University and UCLA — and Cullen kept expanding her repertoire. In 2018, she started work on her first EP, encompassing her original songs, including an evolved version of “Fly Away,” and cover songs.

Cullen began recording her indie soul-infused album at The Great Burro Studios, an old barn converted into a studio in Sebastopol. She’d record songs after soccer practices and during weekends in the summer.

“The studio wasn’t totally soundproof,” Cullen said, laughing. “In one of the songs, you can actually hear a truck driving by.”

The studio had other quirks.

“We’d turn off the heater as soon as you started recording and would need to turn it back on once we were done because it was so loud,” she said.

The self-titled album features mainly original songs filled with signature harmonies and soft guitar melodies, along with covers of “The Night We Met” by indie rock band Lord Huron and “Any Party” by Feist.

“I was really happy to release my EP. It felt like I was closing that part of my life,” Cullen said. “Most of the songs I recorded came to me when I was younger, so it was great to witness the full potential of those songs.”

‘Moving Van’

The song that won her the Nashville Songwriter Scholarship also came from her EP, which she released in 2020. That scholarship will support her studies at UC Berkeley, where she’s pursuing a degree in business administration.

The initial idea for “Moving Van,” the winning song, came from that Berklee summer program she attended as a 13-year-old.