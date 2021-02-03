Subscribe

Petaluma People’s Choice 2021

You're almost done

Important! If you haven't already confirmed your email, you will receive a message from Petaluma Argus-Courier to verify your email address. You must confirm receipt of that email by clicking on its unique link for your nominations to count. The message will be sent to the email address you used to vote. You only need to confirm your email once for all categories (i.e., if you’ve already verfied, you won't need to again).

Thank you for participating in Petaluma People's Choice.

If you didn't receive a link, or are not sure, click here to generate a new one, or send an email to ken.jaggie@pressdemocrat.com

Don't forget to participate in the other categories below:

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette