Petaluma, CA, USA, Sunday, June 28, 2020._(Left to right) Charlotte Greenway, 3, Grace Lawrence, 10, Berkeley McDonald, 5 months, and Adline DÕAgostini, 6, joined their parents and teachers for a ÒTeachers March Against Systemic RacismÓ that began at Walnut Park in downtown Petaluma on Sunday afternoon and ended at the police station with a moment of silence.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)