Boys basketball: American Canyon takes down Petaluma in VVAL tournament semifinals

American Canyon took full advantage of poor shooting in the first half from host Petaluma and used a strong close to the third quarter to take down the Trojans 62-55 in the semifinals of the Vine Valley Athletic League boys basketball tournament Thursday.

Second-seeded Petaluma (21-7), which beat third-seeded American Canyon (20-8) a week ago to split the regular-season series, shot just 5-of-25 from the field and 1-of-17 from three in the first half to dig themselves a double-digit hole.

The Trojans managed to cut their 12-point halftime deficit to eight with an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter to spark a bit of hope from the home crowd, but the Wolves responded by ending the frame on a 12-0 run to push their lead to 20 heading to the fourth, effectively putting the game away.

The Trojans fought to the very end, clawing their way back in the fourth to make it a respectable seven-point game.

The win sends the Wolves into the VVAL Tournament championship game, where they’ll face top-seeded Justin-Siena (22-3) on Saturday night at Napa High School.

“That was probably one of the best games that we’ve played against a tough opponent,” said American Canyon senior Jack Turner, who scored a team-high 17 points on an efficient shooting night from mid range. “We were executing our plays really well, weren’t falling asleep on defense — besides at times in the fourth quarter — but we just started hot, which usually we come out pretty slow. But we just came out ready.”

Turner scored eight points in the second quarter, when the Wolves outscored the Trojans 19-7 to take a 27-15 lead into the halftime locker room. The Trojans’ poor shooting started from the jump as they struggled against the Wolves’ 1-3-1 zone defense. They shot 3-of-15 from the field in the first quarter but still managed to end the first tied 8-8.

The Wolves scored the first six points of the third quarter to push their lead to 18 before the Trojans finally found some offensive momentum. Kieran Mannion hit a couple of three-pointers as part of a 13-3 run that made it a 36-28 game with about three minutes left, but the Wolves came right back to slam the door.

Turner knocked down a midrange jumper and Noah Budu added a bucket and then a three-pointer shortly after, before Turner put the exclamation mark on the 12-0 run by making a midrange jumper while being fouled. He made the free throw to make it a 48-28 game heading to the fourth.

Petaluma went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to eight, but AC has responded with a 12-0 run to go up 48-28. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/6DBdQvhsKU — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) February 9, 2024

“I think we were up eight and we said in the timeout that being up eight is nothing, but it puts us in a position where if we do go on another 8-0, 10-0 run, you likely wrap this thing up,” said American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn. “Now, it got a little closer at the end, they hit some threes, but we knew that was coming. So that’s why it was so important that we went into the fourth with a 20-point lead.”

Petaluma finally got hot in the fourth quarter, hitting five of their eight three-pointers in the game in the final eight minutes, but the Wolves were able to make their free throws down the stretch and hold on for the win.

Petaluma’s Rowan Calhoun scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, while Mannion added 13 points with three three-pointers and Elliott Blue, who picked up his fourth foul late in the first half, finished with 14 points.

“I thought we fought back, which is all we can hope for, but we have to practice and figure out how to beat a 1-3-1,” Petaluma head coach Anton Lyons said. “We haven’t seen it this year, and I think we did better in the second half attacking it … but we just couldn’t stop them on the other end.”

Petaluma will find out its seeding for the North Coast Section playoffs, which start next week, on Sunday. There’s a good chance they’ll be in the top eight in Division 2 and play their first-round game at home Wednesday.

As for American Canyon, its sights now turn to Justin-Siena, which ran through the VVAL with a 12-0 record this season and beat Vintage 64-52 in their semifinal game Thursday. The Wolves gave them a good battle in their second meeting last week, which the Braves held on to win 59-54.

“I love playing Justin,” Turner said. “We’re 0-2 against them, really trying to get one against Jaden (Washington), he’s my friend. It’ll be good to play them.”

