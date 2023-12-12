BottleRock Napa Valley — the three-day festival of music, wine, culinary arts and craft beer held every May in downtown Napa — will put its holiday presale tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets will be available at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

American Express card members can get earlier access to tickets, before the general public, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Napa residents can do same starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, while supplies last.

The presale three-day ticket prices start at $389 for general admission; $1,195 for VIP; $1,895 for Skydeck; $1,995 for Marriott Bonvoy American Express VIP Viewing Suite; and $5,995 for Platinum.

Next year’s festival, presented by JaM Cellars, will run May 24-26, 2024. The 2024 lineup will be announced the week of Jan. 8.

To keep up to date, visit BottleRockNapaValley.com and sign up for text message notifications. Follow the festival on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock), Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).

The festival, held annually at the Napa Valley Expo fairgrounds in Napa, was founded in 2013. At its 10th anniversary earlier this year, attendance was 120,000 over three days.

The festival this past year featured headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and the Smashing Pumpkins, plus more than 70 additional acts.

