Softball

No. 3 American Canyon 8, No. 5 Petaluma 7 (10)

With the score tied at six in the top of the 10th inning, American Canyon’s Isabella Santiago singled to right field, driving in the go-ahead run and putting the Wolves ahead for good. They would get another in the frame on a sacrifice fly by Deja Montgomery as AmCan outlasted the Trojans.

AmCan led 4-1 in the third inning before Petaluma tied things up with a three-run frame. Karlee Caldwell and Mya Gonzalez were the key contributors. The teams would then go back and forth before the Wolves pulled away.

Alexandria Yra earned the win in the circle for the Wolves, allowing two hits and two earned runs in 4⅓ innings of work. Mya Santiago earned the save.

Lily Pardini took the loss for Petaluma. She went the full 10 innings, surrendering two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out seven. The Trojans committed nine errors in the field.

Santiago led things offensively for the Wolves, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Lily Gemma went 3-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate for Petaluma.

Maria Carrillo 4, No. 4 Cardinal Newman 2

Despite only accruing three hits and committing six errors, the Pumas got the runs when they needed to shake things up even further in the NBL-Oak.

Carrillo scored twice in both the fourth and fifth innings, and a two-run single by Whitney Cia in the bottom of the fifth saw Carrillo retake the lead, this time for good. Cia finished with three RBIs on the day.

Paige Richards earned the win for the Pumas, going the full seven innings while allowing six hits and two hits and striking out five. Callie Howard took the loss for Newman, giving up two runs on one hit while striking out nine in four innings of work.

Howard and Ava Walters each earned an RBI for the Cardinals, while Makenna Homan and Andrea Mansberry had a pair of hits apiece.

No. 7 St. Helena 7, Kelseyville 5

A three-run first inning and four run fifth inning was all the Saints needed to beat Kelseyville and stay atop the NCL I standings.

Blythe Brakesman went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while also stealing two bases to lead St. Helena offensively. Ellie Carmichael, Olive Filippini and Emily Glakeler all picked up RBIs as the Saints collected 10 hits.

Ada Blanton started the game in the circle for St. Helena, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs while striking out eight in 4⅓ innings of work. Tahlia Smith appeared in relief and struck out four batters.

Analy 4, Montgomery 3

Even though Monty scored twice in the fourth inning and once more in the sixth, Analy scored a run in four straight innings to beat the Vikings and pick up the Tigers’ first league win of the season.

Both teams amassed 10 hits on the day. Malley Dyck went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Analy, and Jordyn Schrag went 2-for-4. For Monty, Sydney Milea, Elle Picard, Mia Robinson and Siena Quattrocchi each had two hits.

Sophia Pellini got the win for Analy in the circle, allowing 10 hits and three runs while striking out six in seven innings. Despite striking out 12 batters, Milea took the loss for Montgomery, going the full seven frames while allowing 10 hits and four runs.

Sonoma Valley 10, Terra Linda 1

The Dragons got back in the win column in style, scoring five runs in the first two innings as they cruised to a nonleague win.

Kayla Amormino went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Sonoma, while Kassedy Midgley and Katherine Kiser each collected three RBIs. Victoria Magnani also had two hits on the day.

Morgan Briggs had a stellar showing in the circle, going the distance while allowing zero runs on five hits and striking out five.

Piner 13, Healdsburg 3 (5)

The Prospectors scored 11 of their 13 runs in the first three innings, while holding Healdsburg to only two hits as they stayed tied with St. Vincent atop the NBL-Redwood standings.

Bella Parra and Mariah Membrilla each earned three RBIs to lead Piner at the plate. Membrilla also got the start in the circle, allowing just one hit and two runs while striking out three.

Healdsburg was able to get one run in the first inning and two more in the fourth inning.

St. Vincent 10, Santa Rosa 0 (5)

Makayla Bignardi kept on adding to her season strikeout totals this season, striking out 13 Panthers on Tuesday afternoon as the Mustangs cruised to a 10-run win.

Bignardi pitched the full five innings and picked up her second no-hitter of the year.

The offense backed her up, as Maddy Rynning led the way with two RBIs. Lidia Brady and Sydney Reagan also had a pair of RBIs apiece, while Johana Stone drove in a run and scored a run as well.

Baseball

No. 7 Justin-Siena 17, Napa 1 (5)

Ben Sebastiani drove in four runs on two hits as the Braves crushed Napa to get back to the win column.