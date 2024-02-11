Prep roundup: St. Vincent boys, Healdsburg, Cloverdale girls win tournament championships; Justin-Siena sweeps VVAL tournament

Boys basketball

NBL-Redwood tournament

(2) St. Vincent 60, (1) Ukiah 48

After being swept in the regular season, the Mustangs led by as much as 18 on Saturday night as they pounded the Wildcats to win their league tournament championship.

While Ukiah (22-6) is still the official league winner of the NBL-Redwood, St. Vincent (25-3) gets a massive boost from the win for the North Coast Section playoffs next week.

The Mustangs’ Sebastian Andrade led all scorers with 34 points while Cole Williams added 13 and Justin Greco 11.

Omaurie Phillips-Porter scored 26 to lead the Wildcats, who will likely drop a few spots in the NCS Division 2 playoff seeding with the loss.

VVAL tournament

(1) Justin-Siena 57, (3) American Canyon 49

Girls basketball

NBL-Redwood tournament

(1) Healdsburg 46, (3) Rancho Cotate 34

Hailey Webb hit six three-pointers and was the only player in double figures as she scored 22 points to lead the Greyhounds to a win over the Cougars in their league championship game Saturday.

Healdsburg (25-2), which has won 15 in a row and was also the regular-season champion, started pulling away from Rancho Cotate (15-13) in the third quarter. The Greyhounds had led 19-18 at halftime but outscored the Cougars 12-9 in the frame before winning the fourth quarter 15-7.

Hannah Sellards and Claire Berry each added six points for the Greyhounds, while Xenia Zabaneh and Nina Boblitt led the Cougars with seven points apiece.

VVAL tournament

(1) Justin-Siena 38, (2) Sonoma Valley 33

The Braves leapt out to a big lead at halftime and then held off a second-half rally from the Dragons to complete the regular-season and league tournament sweep Saturday.

Justin-Siena (23-5) led 21-4 at halftime but saw its lead shrink in the third quarter when Sonoma Valley (21-8) finally got going on offense and ended the frame trailing 30-23.

But the hole was too deep and the Braves held on in the fourth for the win.

The Braves’ Jordan Washington had 17 points to lead all scorers, while Presley Sorenson scored 11 points with a pair of three-pointers to pace the Dragons.

NCL I Tournament

Cloverdale 57, Middletown 53

Tylier Hatcher hit six three-pointers for a game-high 24 points to lead the Eagles past the Mustangs in the NCL I tournament championship game.

The senior guard scored 12 points in the second quarter to help Cloverdale (22-4) take a 33-28 lead at halftime. She scored 10 more points and hit a trio three-pointers in the fourth quarter to seal the win, the 12th straight for the Eagles, who earn the league’s automatic playoff qualifier with the win and are guaranteed a first-round home playoff game.

Rylee Reasoner added 12 points for the Eagles.

Boys soccer

Cardinal Newman 5, Piner 1

The Cardinals closed out the regular season with a dominant win over the Prospectors on Friday.

Sebastien Faivre scored a pair of goals while Nate Lubega, Jordan Cunningham and Aden Chavez each added one for Cardinal Newman, which heads into the NCS playoffs as 18-2-2 overall and as the NBL-Oak champs at 8-0-2. Lubega, Gavin Stone, Oliver Currie and Joshua Patterson each added an assist as well.

Other scores

Analy 2, Ukiah 2

Rancho Cotate 2, Maria Carrillo 0

Montgomery 1, Windsor 0

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.