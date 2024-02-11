Prep wrestling: Casa Grande boys, Napa girls win VVAL championship titles

The Casa Grande boys and Napa girls brought home team wins at the Vine Valley Athletic League wrestling championships Saturday at Vintage High School.

The Gauchos held off a stellar performance from Napa, outscoring the Grizzlies 248 to 241, while the Napa girls returned the favor, topping the Gauchos 188 to 160.

It’s the first league title ever for the Napa girls while the Gauchos and Grizzlies boys were named VVAL co-champions based on the results from the regular season, where the Grizzlies went a perfect 6-0 and the Gauchos 5-1.

The Casa Grande boys had five individual champions and 10 wrestlers who placed in the top three of their weight classes, while the Napa girls had three individual champions and seven top-three finishers.

The VVAL will send its top three boys wrestlers in each weight class to the North Coast Section championships next week at College Park High School. The girls’ NCS championships is an all-comers meet.

Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s results.

Boys

Sonoma Valley’s Jerome Saldana took the 108-pound weight class, beating Leo Yurasek from Justin-Siena via fall (0:30) in the semis and Jack Laughlin from Casa Grande via fall (4:36) in the championship match. Ryland Reyes from American Canyon placed third.

At 115, Spencer Madson-Castillo of Petaluma placed first after taking down American Canyon’s Jacob Phillips via fall (3:04) in the championship match. Napa’s Damian Lanuza placed third.

122 was won by Dylan Boden of Casa Grande. He beat Vintage’s Jon Leamer via decision (8-1) in the finals while Blakely Feaver of Napa placed third.

Napa’s Andres Gonalez Hernandez won the 128 weight class, edging out American Canyon’s Evan Paras via decision (15-14) in the first-place match. Petaluma’s Gavin Jones finished third.

Ray Pacheco scored a win for Casa Grande at 134 as he beat Josiah Orozco via decision (7-1) in the finals. Justin-Siena’s Jayden Wanalista placed third.

At 140, Vintage scored a win courtesy of Riley Youngblood. He won via forfeit, then major decision (12-3) over Casa Grande’s Ezekiel Fellman in the semis before taking down top seeded Liam Gorman in the finals via decision (8-2). Fellman placed third.

Casa Grande got two more wins from Jacob and Caleb Quintua at 145 and 152, respectively. Jacob beat Vintage’s Cody Morton via forfeit in the finals, while Caleb beat Vintage’s Carson DeGarmo via fall (5:05) for the win. Sonoma Valley’s Caleb Armenta placed third at 145 and Collin Taylor of Napa took third at 152.

Camden Bushey got Casa Grande another win in 159. He took down Mario Delanni of Napa via decision (11-6) in the championship, while Zach Bettencourt from Petaluma finished third.

Vintage picked up a win at 167 from Bailey Huss, who beat Cole Campagna in the finals via fall (2:51). Sonoma Valley’s Donovan Riebli took third.

Napa’s Jonah Schwarze came away with a win at 177 as he defeated Casa Grande’s Noah Padecky via decision (7-5) in the first-place match. Trevor Dunn of Petaluma finished third.

Vintage’s Jaden Ellis defeated Casa Grande’s Joseph Bateman-Heaney via major decision (11-2) to take home the 192-pound championship. Dean Tahsler of Napa placed third.

At 217, Joseph Ellis of Vintage — a top-15 wrestler in the state — came away with the title after beating Napa’s Joseph Payne via fall (0:59). American Canyon’s Caden James placed third.

And at 287, Ed Berncich of Petaluma, another top-15 wrestler in the state, picked up two wins via fall — the first in 47 seconds and the second in 3:57 over Higinio Pequeno of Napa in the finals. Aiden Riddleberger of Vintage finished third.

Girls

Aliyah White of Casa Grande took home the title at 102, beating Ava Butcher of Justin-Siena via fall (1:24) in the finals.

Napa’s Danushka Rodriguez won at 107, taking down Ciarra Manibusan of American Canyon via decision (9-2) in the championship.

At 112, Casa Grande’s Luella Pulido placed first via fall (0:12) over Genevieve Maiden of Justin-Siena.

Cassady Lopez of Vintage won at 117. She beat Napa’s Madeline Gomez via fall (2:34) in the finals.

Maliyah McCoy from Casa Grande placed first at 122 as she beat Emma Perez of Vintage via fall (3:00).

Casa Grande got another win at 127 from Michelle Lauritzen, who defeated Sophia Conley of Justin-Siena via fall (3:29) in the finals.

At 132, Brynna Cohee from Justin-Siena placed first thanks to a win via fall (3:57) over Phoenix Strasen of Casa Grande.

Hannah Johnson from Vintage won at 137 via fall (1:04) in the championship match over American Canyon’s Lucianna Galaviz.

Kayla Zeidler of Casa Grande won at 142, beating Petaluma’s Bailey Deegan via fall (3:24) in the finals.

At 147, Valerie Llamas scored Napa a win via forfeit in the championship match.

Jaslynn Aken of American Canyon beat Keria Jones of Petaluma via fall (1:32) to win at 157.

Petaluma’s Danielle Breeden defeated Juli Klieman via fall (1:19) to take the 172-pound title.

192 was won by Jesse Wood of Napa, who defeated Maddison Deaver via fall (3:53) in the finals.

And at 237, American Canyon’s Aiyanna Beane took the title via forfeit.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.