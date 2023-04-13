1 airlifted to hospital following 3-vehicle collision that shuts down Highway 37 near Lakeville

One person was hospitalized Wednesday night after a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 37, just east of Lakeville outside Sonoma County, authorities said.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 13, 2023, 9:25AM
One person was hospitalized Wednesday night after a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 37, just east of Lakeville outside Sonoma County, authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement and fire agencies, including the Petaluma Fire Department, were dispatched about 7 p.m. to a report of a crash near Lakeville Highway, according to a news release Thursday from the California Highway Patrol.

One of the vehicles’ occupants was extricated from their vehicle and airlifted by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter Henry-1 to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the release.

The person’s injuries were initially reported to be minor, said CHP officer Darrel Horner.

Lanes on the highway were closed until about 8:10 p.m. because of the crash, which involved a BMW sedan, GMC Yukon and Toyota Camry, Horner said.

CHP Marin is investigating the cause of the collision.

The Novato Fire Protection District, Lakeville Fire Department and Schell-Vista Fire Protection District also assisted in the response to the collision.

