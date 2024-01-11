1 resident, dog displaced after fire damages Petaluma home

A Petaluma resident and their dog were displaced Wednesday after a fire damaged their home, officials said.

Petaluma Fire Department crews saw smoke coming from the attic of a two-story residence about 3:40 p.m. after responding to a fire reported at the house in the 100 block of Edith Avenue in east Petaluma, Battalion Chief Matthew Martin said in a news release.

Rancho Adobe Fire District crews assisted Petaluma in extinguishing the fire.

The building was later declared uninhabitable.

The sole resident and their dog had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived, Martin said, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still determining the cause and origin of the fire.

