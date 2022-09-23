Fire burns 15 acres Friday north of Petaluma before slowing

Firefighters were expected to work into Friday night putting out hot spots and expanding containment lines around a blaze that started in the afternoon just north of Petaluma.

The Adobe Fire burned near Old Adobe and Corona roads, according to Redcom dispatchers. It was reported at 4:17 p.m. and burned 15 acres before it stopped spreading, according to Cal Fire.

Just because it rained doesn’t mean fire season is over. This is a video of fire on Adobe Road in Petaluma. No evacuations at this time. Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Friday, September 23, 2022

According to dispatchers, the fire burned off the roads.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported no evacuations were necessary.

