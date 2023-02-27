Maggie licked off May’s eye boogers.

May chased Maggie.

Maggie happily played along.

And that was enough, on Saturday in Penngrove, to solidify an unlikely friendship between Maggie, a 100-pound Rottweiler, and May, a newborn lamb.

That day, Shaun Dayton, 35, owner of the 33-acre Forgotten Farms in Penngrove, walked over to grab May, a 3-pound Katahdin lamb, to feed her with a bottle of milk. He set her down and, to his surprise, watched as 2-year-old Maggie playfully ran from the small yet zestful lamb.

“Maggie treats her like a little sister,” Dayton, who has raised animals for seven years, said with a laugh. “There’s a lot of stigmas around rottweilers. On paper, Maggie should be eating May. I was surprised they were playing.”

May was found last week alone and cold inside the farm’s barn. She had just been born but wasn’t able to nurse since her mother only had enough milk for her other newborn. So, Dayton brought her inside the house and began to bottle feed her.

“I didn’t know if she was going to make it,” Dayton said.

But just a couple days later, Dayton introduced May and Maggie. He didn’t know what to expect — but the two became the best of friends.

“There was a little worry at first but after I saw Maggie licking her eye boogers off her, I knew they would be OK,” Dayton said Monday. “Maggie gets it —she’s just a beautiful soul.”

Dayton and his wife, Kindra Kautz, made Maggie a part of their family in 2020 after their previous Rottweiler died of shoulder cancer that same year. Now, Maggie rounds out the family — full of pigs, chickens, horses, ducks, geese, goats — and is Dayton’s right-hand gal when it comes to daily chores, like feeding the animals and sniffing out raccoon or coyote intruders.

“Maggie wears a lot of hats around here,” Dayton said.

Dayton’s seven lambs on his family’s 10-year-old farm help maintain the pasture for fire breaks.

Dayton, who considers raising animals a passion, said that May, who has now become a pet on the farm, and Maggie have been playing constantly since their first meeting.

“It shows that unlikely friendships can happen anywhere — as long as you’re open and ready to receive it,” Dayton said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.