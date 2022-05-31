100-year-old farms to share the love at annual agricultural celebration

Love of the Land, an annual agriculture-themed celebration taking place this year on July 13 at La Crema Estates in Windsor, is adding an exciting element to the awards portion of the event: the Century Farm & Ranch Award, honoring the families of Sonoma County ranches and farmers who have been working the land locally for a century or more. The Sonoma County Farm Bureau, which presents the awards and produces the Love of the Land event, has announced the new category as part of its mission to supporting and promoting the rich agricultural heritage and significance of Sonoma County farm families.

“The Sonoma County Farm Bureau understands the importance of century-old farms and ranches in Sonoma County,” Bureau President Jennifer Berretta is quoted as saying in a recent media release. “They are what keeps our rich agricultural heritage alive and strong today. We are looking forward to honoring these families at Love of the Land this year and each year moving forward.”

Applications to nominate such families are still being taken, and will be accepted through June 15. Successful nominees will receive a certificate and a metal roadside sign which will identify the property as a historical Century Farm or Century Ranch.

A detailed description of qualifications is available on the Bureau’s website at SonomaFB.org/love-of-the-land.