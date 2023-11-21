1891 Petaluma church undergoing restoration

The church of Petaluma’s St. John’s Parish, built in 1891, is undergoing a three-week restoration project that includes a new roof, bell tower repairs and a top-to-bottom power washing of the church on the corner of Fifth and C streets.

Daniel Makovec, co-owner of California Roof Savers, was busy Monday power washing a corner cupola on the front of the church.

Of the 24 churches Ernest A. Coxhead designed throughout California, St. John’s is noteworthy for being virtually intact with only a few minor alterations over the years.