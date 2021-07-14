2 arrested in attempted catalytic converter theft in Petaluma

Two Santa Rosa men were arrested early Tuesday after reports that linked the pair to the attempted theft of a catalytic converter, according to Petaluma police.

Luis Alexey Gonzalez-Hernandez, 22, and Anders Chavez Garcia, 42, were taken into custody shortly after 2:30 a.m., after they were stopped by police at the intersection of Corona Road and Sonoma Mountain Parkway in Petaluma.

A resident along Colombard Road, called police after hearing a saw being used near their home.

“Based on the sound, they believed a catalytic converter was being stolen and observed two subjects walking away from the area of the sound. He then observed the subjects leave the area in a vehicle,” police said.

Petaluma officers searched the area and found a vehicle matching the description provided by the witness near the intersection of Sonoma Mountain Parkway and Corona Road.

Police stopped the vehicle and saw “several tools in the passenger area in plain sight,” officials said, adding that they also found a vehicle near where the initial sawing was heard that appeared to have a “recently partially cut catalytic converter still attached to it.”

During the course of the investigation, the vehicle carrying the two men was searched, and several tools used to remove catalytic converters were located, along with some suspected methamphetamine.

Both occupants were arrested and booked for possession of burglary tools, attempted grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.