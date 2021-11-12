2 CHP officers, Golden Gate Bridge staff injured in vaccine mandates protest

Two California Highway Patrol officers and three Golden Gate Bridge employees were injured Thursday afternoon in a traffic collision that occurred during a protest, which caused traffic delays and resulted in one arrest.

Both officers and one of the employees were taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, CHP Officer Andy Barclay said just after 7 p.m.

The other two employees were evaluated and released at the scene.

As of Thursday evening, protesters had left the area and traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge was flowing, he said.

The series of events began about 3 p.m. when two tour buses of protesters pulled up near the Welcome Center at the southern end of the bridge.

Barclay said he didn’t know why the group was there or how many people participated in the protest. ABC 7 reported that the participants were holding an anti-vaccine rally.

Bridge staff closed parking lots ahead of the gathering and the buses blocked traffic as protesters disembarked, Barclay said.

UPDATED ALERT 11/11: For your safety, ALL parking lots closed. Gate at n end near Vista Pt closed; cyclists & ped use Alexander Ave fr Vista Pt to Dillingham lot. Sidewalks to remain open. Shuttles will be provided if sidewalks close.



Thank you for your patience and cooperation! — Golden Gate Bridge (@GGBridge) November 11, 2021

As CHP officers addressed the buses, a protester in a Hyundai sedan drove past them, stopped in the left lane and got out of his car, carrying protest signs.

“He refused to (leave) and, as officers approached, he began fighting them. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle,” Barclay said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, intentionally blocking a road and refusing to obey a lawful order. His name wasn’t available late Thursday.

Another delay occurred just before 5 p.m. when protesters in two northbound vehicles briefly blocked the middle and right lanes. They left within minutes after they were approached by CHP officers, according to officials.

CHP officers and bridge employees were staged in the right lane while protesters gathered in the parking lot.

Around 5:50 p.m., a Ford Explorer in the left lane collided with a Golden Gate street sweeper in the middle lane. The sweeper was pushed into a bridge vehicle parked in the right lane, which was then pushed into the five officials, Barclay said.

The collision was caused by an unsafe lane change, but authorities hadn’t determined which driver was responsible, Barclay said.

Bridge staff announced that the bridge’s east sidewalk was closed to pedestrians during the protest. The west sidewalk was accessible to bicyclists. Shuttles were available for pedestrians.

As of 7:45 p.m., the closure was still in effect.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi